President given a task to develop new mechanisms to attract investments

Almaty. May 6. Kazakhstan Today - The state of the industrial sector, the implementation of the Accelerated Industrial and Innovative Development Programme, including preparation for its second five-year period, have been discussed during a meeting chaired by President Nursultan Nazarbayev at Akorda.



"Currently, in the context of the world recession, there is an evident tendency towards a decline in demand for our main exports including metals, chemical products, and the products of the ore mining industry. Questions about job losses and budget revenues have increased. We should consider how to stem the downturn in economic growth and we should be ready for this situation. We have discussed these issues because we knew that this could happen. And we had contingency plans in case of any serious situation in the economy. This period has come," Nursultan Nazarbayev stated, according to Caspionet.



Also, the President has set tasks for the government requiring a profound analysis of economic opportunities and the employment figures. The Head of State has given a task to develop new mechanisms to attract investments to our country and to activate the internal reserves.



The Programme of Accelerated Industrial and Innovative Development has been implemented within a three-year period. As a result, hundreds of plants have been opened. The gross domestic product of its output was 2-3%. However, there are areas requiring attention and some financial problems.



"The issue requires serious consideration. The government's task is to gather people and start to consider how to ensure the conditions for the growth of the economy and what measures should be taken to secure employment for people. The issue is not simple. All ministries, agencies and local bodies in the regions should be involved," the President stated.



