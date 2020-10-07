President has telephone conversation with President of Tajikistan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the Akorda press service reports.





President Tokayev extended his congratulations to the Tajik counterpart on the occasion of his birthday and wished him further success in his important activity for the benefit of the fraternal nation of Tajikistan.





The Head of State commended Emomali Rahmon’s contribution to strengthening of traditional friendship and cooperation between Nur-Sultan and Dushanbe and expressed confidence that active political dialogue at the highest level will further deepen the Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership.













