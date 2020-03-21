President held meeting amid coronavirus pandemic

During the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report by Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov over the situation in the world amid the World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. The Minister informed about the content of the WHO recommendations to tackle the outbreak, as well as the situation with ensuring the safety of Kazakhstan's citizens.

The Head of State gave a number of specific instructions to the Government and other state bodies to strengthen measures aimed at preventing the penetration and spread of the virus. In particular, a temporary ban on holding mass cultural and sports events, conferences and exhibitions is being introduced. Sanitary conditions will be strengthened in all crowded areas, including shopping centers, markets, food processing facilities, train stations and airports. The beginning of spring break in schools will be rescheduled to March 16, 2020, and higher education institutions will switch to distance learning. Additional restrictive measures will affect international air transport.

The President emphasized the need to ensure an uninterrupted supply of food and essential goods to citizens. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted that restrictive measures should not harm small and medium-sized businesses.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.