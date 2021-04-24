President holds 5th session of Supreme Council for Reforms

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held the 5th session of the Supreme Council for Reforms via videoconference, the Akorda press service said.

This time the members of the Supreme Council for Reforms focused on five issues.

Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Kairat Kelimbetov reported on the development of national projects. Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin briefed on the transformation of the national project Digital Kazakhstan. Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov informed of the preparations for the national project on the development of agro-industrial complex until 2026. Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev, Chairman of the Supreme Court Zhalip Assanov and Head of the Presidential Administration Yerlan Koshanov also took the floor.

Having heard all the reports, President Tokayev shared his thoughts on all of them and gave specific instructions. He stressed that a lot of work on transformation and modernization of Kazakhstan is still ahead.





