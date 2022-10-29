Система Orphus

President holds meeting with CIS Heads of Government Council members

28.10.2022, 13:11 5391
President holds meeting with CIS Heads of Government Council members
Images | akorda.kz
Having welcomed the heads of delegations, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke on importance of creating conditions for expanding economic partnership, the press service of Akorda reported.
 
Heads of government of Azerbaijan – Ali Asadov, Belarus – Roman Golovchenko, Russia – Mikhail Mishustin, Tajikistan – Kohir Rasulzoda, Uzbekistan – Abdulla Aripov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Chief of Kyrgyz President’s Administration Akylbek Japarov, Vice Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov, as well as Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Sergey Lebedev are participating in the meeting.
 

At the recent Summit of the CIS Heads of State, we recorded our common aspiration to build up mutual cooperation and to help strengthen economic potential," the Head of State said.

 
Drawing the participants’ attention to the growing geopolitical contradictions and global economic turbulence, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called to take a number of effective measures.
 
The Head of State called to the elimination of barriers, prevention of protectionism, creation of favorable tariff conditions, and simplification of administrative procedures in the CIS space.
 
In his speech, the Kazakh Leader touched upon the issues of development of the transit and transport potential. He emphasized the promising outlook of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which opens new opportunities for Eurasian markets.
 

This issue gains more relevance, and I suppose, that the CIS member countries will jointly work on development of the existing potential, while boosting trade en North-South route with access to the markets of Iran, Persian Gulf and India," the President said.

 
Upon completion of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the meeting of the CIS Heads of Government would contribute to the solution of the tasks set to the Commonwealth.

Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

Tokayev expresses condolences to Iran’s leader Ebrahim Raisi over terror attack

28.10.2022, 17:45 5046
President of Kazahstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with deep sorrow received the news of multiple casualties as a result of the terrorist attack on the Shahcheragh Shrine in the southern city of Shiraz, Iran, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 

At this difficult moment, sharing the bitterness of the loss I express on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and personally s incere condolences to You and family members and close ones of those killed as well as the entire Iranian people. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," reads the letter.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


CIS to strengthen ties in youth sphere

28.10.2022, 15:38 5121
The Kazakh PM said that strengthening of ties in youth sphere is an important direction of humanitarian cooperation within the framework of CIS nations, Kazinform reports.
 
To this end adopted were guideline on CIS youth policy and a package of measures.
 
Implementation of the list of promising scientific projects adopted this help expand cooperation in science. It includes IT, nanomaterials, genetic engineering, environmental protection, climate change, renewables and space exploration.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


CIS executive committee studies opportunities for rapprochement with other countries

28.10.2022, 15:03 5186
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov summed up the country’s CIS chairmanship, Kazinform reports.
 
He said addressing the sitting of the Council of the CIS Heads of Government that as the CIS chair this year Kazakhstan worked on deepening cooperation in all directions.
 
He also expressed gratitude to co-chairs, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, for their assistance.
 
The PM reminded that the Kazakh President at the recent meeting of the Council of the CIS Heads of State initiated new institutions such as the CIS observer and partner. The executive committee proceeded to studying this important idea. It should lead to creating new opportunities for rapprochement with other countries and international structures.
 
As earlier reported, the sitting of the Council of the Heads of Governments of CIS member states started its work in the restricted attendance to discuss economic cooperation issues, etc.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan keen on expanding cooperation within CIS – PM Smailov

28.10.2022, 14:36 5251
Kazakhstan keen on expanding cooperation within CIS – PM Smailov
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov stated Kazakhstan’s interest in broadening cooperation with the CIS countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Last year the CIS celebrated its 30th anniversary. Today the Commonwealth is entering a new stage of its development. Over the past years, the organization has proved its relevance, and turned into a solid foundation for friendly relations between our countries. The multifaceted cooperation is built on the principles of mutual trust, pragmatism and maintaining a balance of interests," Smailov said at the extended meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council in Astana.

 
In his words, such interaction enables to lower negative tendencies taking place in the global economy and promote development of mutually beneficial partnership.
 

Thanks to the measures taken within the Organization, many issues related to education, healthcare, social affairs and civil law have been successfully resolved. Our citizens enjoy visa-free travel between the states. Kazakhstan, as one of the active participants in the CIS, is interested in expanding cooperation, strengthening its potential and unlocking its capabilities," Alikhan Smailov added.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Bishkek to host next meeting of Council of CIS Heads of Governments

28.10.2022, 13:20 5581

The next meeting of the Council of the Heads of Governments of CIS member states will take place next June 2 in Bishkek," head of the CIS executive committee Sergey Lebedev said addressing the Council of the Heads of Governments of CIS member states underway in Astana.

 
Kyrgyzstan will assume CIS chairmanship in 2023.
 
As earlier reported, the sitting of the Council of the Heads of Governments of CIS member states started its work in the restricted attendance.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


CIS nations seeking for new directions for cooperation, Kazakh PM

28.10.2022, 11:49 5461
CIS nations seeking for new directions for cooperation, Kazakh PM
Images | t.me/KZgovernment
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov addressed the sitting of the Council of the Heads of Governments of CIS member states in Astana, Kazinform reports.
 
He said that the CIS makes progress amid the current complicated conditions seeking for new directions for further cooperation. He thanked colleagues for joint successful work and expressed gratitude to the CIS executive committee for efficient coordination of organization of the events during Kazakhstan’s chairmanship. He also congratulated Sergey Lebedev on his appointment as the head of the executive committee - executive secretary of CIS for another three years.
 
As earlier reported, the sitting of the Council of the Heads of Governments of CIS member states started its work in the restricted attendance in Astana.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


CIS Heads of Government Council begins its meeting in Astana

28.10.2022, 11:37 5591
CIS Heads of Government Council begins its meeting in Astana
Images | https://t.me/KZgovernment
A meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council has kicked off in Astana today, Kazinform reports.
 
After the negotiations in a narrow format, a meeting in an extended format will be held.
 
The meeting is chaired by Kazakhstan Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.
 
Heads of government of Azerbaijan – Ali Asadov, Belarus – Roman Golovchenko, Russia – Mikhail Mishustin, Tajikistan – Kohir Rasulzoda, Uzbekistan – Abdulla Aripov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Chief of Kyrgyz President’s Administration Akylbek Japarov, Vice Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov are attending the meeting.
 
The participants will discuss a number of issues including economic interaction in the Commonwealth of Independent States; the agreement on free trade in services; investment-related issues , as well holding a regular meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council etc.
 
Earlier, CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev said that a wide range of documents aimed at improving and strengthening our cooperation would be adopted during the meeting.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan ready to strengthen industrial coop with Belarus, PM

28.10.2022, 11:31 2186
Kazakhstan ready to strengthen industrial coop with Belarus, PM
Images | primeminister.kz
On the eve of the regular sitting of the Council of the Heads of Governments of CIS nations in Astana Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov met with PM of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, the PM’s press service reports.
 
The sides debated trade and economic, industrial, agricultural cooperation issues and holding the culture days of Kazakhstan in Belarus.
 
The Kazakh PM noted that Kazakhstan plans to expand its exports to the markets of Belarus to boost mutual sales. The Government updated the list of potential export goods that will be send soon to Belarus for further consideration. The commodity turnover last year between the two states grew by 20% at large. Currently Kazakhstan is ready to work at supplying 105 types of non-energy goods.
 
He also said that industrial cooperation is one of the priority cooperation directions. As of today, 7 projects were launched that created 1,500 jobs. 2 more are being developed.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Most read