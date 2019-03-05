President holds working meetings

Almaty. July 26. Kazakhstan Today - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with the Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.



According to Caspionet, Askhat Dauylbayev reported about the results of the works in the law and order sector in the country in the first half year period.



"177,000 crimes were registered during the first half of the year. Last year this indicator stood at 280,000. Currently all types of latent crimes and hidden crimes including stealing, theft offences and petty crimes are being registered. This gives opportunity to observe a real picture of the committed crimes. It is clear when the situation is improved or there are still some difficulties. In particular, the number of most serious crimes decreased by 16% in the first half year period," Askhat Dauyilbayev, Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan said.



Mr. Dauylbayev also reported about the issue on the protection of labor rights and the rights of orphans. He told about the works to combat organized crime, religious extremism and terrorism. In addition, the Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan informed the head of the state on the situation with the investigation of current criminal cases concerning the corruption and embezzlement of budgetary funds.



Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the necessity to intensify efforts to improve the crime situation in the country, as well as to improve the efficiency of law enforcement agencies. Moreover, the head of the state set a task to strengthen the protection of the rights of citizens, representatives of small and medium-sized businesses, and the interests of the country and society as a whole.



On the same day Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issue of Fighting Economic and Corruption Crimes. Rashid Tussupbekov reported to the President the operational work results of the Financial Police for this year and the course of investigation of some high-profile cases, Caspionet reports.



"Detection of corruption crimes has increased by 8%. The number of them is currently 1,192. The majority of them are committed by civil servants of the local executive agencies. The number of such crimes is 442. The number of corruption crimes committed by the representatives of the internal affairs agencies is 127, in the sphere of healthcare 52 crimes, justice 40 crimes, by mayors and governors 49, and in some crimes in the customs and tax services," said Rashid Tussupbekov, Chairman of Kazakh Agency on Fighting with Economic and Corruption Crimes (Financial Police).



At the end of the meeting the President gave a number of tasks and certain commissions to the Agency regarding all the discussed issues.



