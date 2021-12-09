President informed about crime situation in Kazakhstan

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





The head of state was informed about the crime situation in the country, the results of the work of the internal affairs bodies over the past period of 2021.





There were positive trends in the reduction of crime (decrease by 5%). At the same time, murders were registered by 15% less, and robberies and hooliganism by more than 20%. The level of security in public places and on the streets has been improved.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed about the measures taken to fulfill his instructions, in particular, to combat drug crime, prevent domestic violence and protect children from criminal attacks, ensure road safety, and suppress the facts of dual citizenship.





In addition, Yerlan Turgumbayev reported on the work on the transition to a service model of police work, ensuring the principle of "police within walking distance", reforming the service of district inspectors and expanding their powers in the field of crime prevention.





The President was also reported on the progress of digitalization of the internal affairs bodies, the introduction of continuous video surveillance in police premises and institutions of the penal system, automation and simplification of the processes of providing public services to the population.





The head of state positively assessed the ongoing reform of the internal affairs bodies and instructed to take additional measures aimed at protecting the constitutional rights of citizens, protecting public order and ensuring road safety.