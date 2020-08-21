President instructed to protect business and investors from corruption pressure

The head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at a meeting on the fight against corruption, instructed the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan to protect businessmen and investors from corruption pressure, Kazpravda.kz reports.

Against the backdrop of economic problems, support for entrepreneurship is becoming especially relevant.

Over the past five years, 11 persons have been convicted in criminal cases on obstruction of legal entrepreneurial activity, in cases of raiding - 7.

These figures show that law enforcement mechanisms to protect businesses are not effective.

Meanwhile, in my Address last year, I said that obstruction of legitimate business is the gravest crime of the state. All law enforcement agencies, including the General Prosecutor's Office, should remember this," Tokayev said.

The President instructed the Government, together with the General Prosecutor's Office, to submit specific proposals on all the issues raised for approval within a month.

He noted that there are certain positive trends.

The institution of anti-corruption support that we have introduced is bringing the first results. For 510 business projects in the first half of this year alone, 114 facts of illegal interference were revealed. This work needs to be continued. The General Prosecutor's Office must immediately suppress the facts of unjustified involvement of entrepreneurs in the area of criminal prosecution. Entrepreneurs and investors should feel powerful protection against corruption pressure," the Head of State added.

