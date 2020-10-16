President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Chairman of Anti-Corruption Agency

The Head of State heard a report on the main work indicators of the Anti-Corruption Agency for 9 months of 2020, the Akorda press service reports.





Alik Shpekbayev also reported to the President on the adoption of amendments to the anti-corruption legislation and a significant improvement in the country’s performance on the World Bank’s Control of Corruption Index.





Noting the importance of continuing a comprehensive and consistent modernization of Kazakhstan’s anti-corruption policy based on international standards, President Tokayev focused on the need for high-quality implementation of instructions to revoke a parole for corrupt officials and introduce a ban on holding foreign accounts for civil servants, deputies and judges.





At the end, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the priority of effective preventive work and systematic control over the targeted use of budget funds, which is particularly relevant amid the pandemic.













