President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Prime Minister Askar Mamin

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard the prime minister’s report on the work of the government to stabilize the epidemiological situation and the socio-economic development of the country. This was reported by the Press Service of Akorda.

According to the prime minister, the increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus in the country decreased to 2.1%, the total bed capacity was increased from 30.4 thousand to 49.7 thousand, the workload of intensive care units was reduced by 12%, in hospitals – by 25%, the number of recovered from COVID-19 increased to 63%, the number of ambulance calls decreased by 31%.

Askar Mamin informed the president about the formation of the necessary stocks of medicines and medical devices in the stabilization funds of all regions, the provision of medical institutions with ventilators and oxygen concentrators.

The head of state was also reported on measures to support business entities, the development of employment and other topical issues of the country's socio-economic development.

The president of Kazakhstan instructed the prime minister to provide the regions, especially rural settlements, with medicines and medical products.

According to the Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the government is facing the task of ensuring the planned development of the economy, as well as meeting the social needs of citizens in the pandemic and in the post-virus period. At present, intensive work is underway to develop a new economic course, which will be included in the President's Address.













