President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s congratulation on Eid al-Fitr

Dear compatriots!

I congratulate all of you on the festival of Eid al-Fitr!

This holiday is revered and widely celebrated in the Islamic world.

Eid al-Fitr is the embodiment of good, a continuation of the spirit of renewal and self-improvement of the Holy month of Ramadan.

The qualities inseparably linked with charity-humanity and responsiveness, modesty and respect are the foundation of our national character. We must instill it to the younger generation as inviolable principles of life.

During these festive days, the entire Muslim community is showing concern for one another, helping each other, and supporting those in need. Such good deeds strengthen the solidarity and unity of our people.

Thanks to the patience and unity of our compatriots, during the month of Ramadan we managed to stabilize the situation over to the pandemic.

I am sure that the wisdom and steadfastness of our people will allow us to overcome all difficulties with honor.

Eid Mubarak!

I sincerely wish you good health, prosperity, and every success!









