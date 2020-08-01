President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s congratulation on Eid al-Adha

I cordially congratulate all of you on the sacred holiday of Eid al-Adha!





This holiday has a special place in the life of the world’s Muslim community. It is an integral part of the spiritual culture of our people, strengthening the inextricable relationship of Islam with our traditions and customs.





Rooted in our self-consciousness, Eid al-Adha calls for peace and harmony, mutual respect and unity. Its values, such as humanity, morality, integrity, creativity, and charity open the way to true goodness.





In the fight against a dangerous epidemic that nowadays affects all of humanity we need unbreakable unity more than ever. In such a difficult period, it is very important to support each other and show high responsibility for the welfare of the people. If our aspirations are united, we will definitely achieve the desired goal. I am talking about this, because the essence of Eid al-Adha is to strengthen mutual understanding and unity of the people.





“Patience is the best wealth,” as they say among our people. I am confident that we will overcome all the challenges with honor as a strong-minded people.





I wish every Kazakhstan’s family prosperity! May the sacrifices made for the welfare of the people be accepted by the Almighty! Let Eid al-Adha bring goodness to everyone!













