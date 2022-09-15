President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends telegram of congratulations to King Charles III

Kazakhstan highly appreciates its enduring strategic partnership with Great Britain, resting on strong bonds of friendship, dynamic political dialogue, mutually beneficial trade and economic ties. I firmly believe that our wide-ranging interaction in various domains, including in the international arena, will be further enhanced for the benefit of our amicable nations," President Tokayev writes in his letter of congratulations.
In conclusion, the Kazakh leader wished the King every success in all his noble endeavours, as well as happiness and prosperity to the members of the Royal Family and all Britons.
Source: kazinform
