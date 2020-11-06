President names Commander-in-Chief of Kazakh Land Forces

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Talgat Koibakov as the Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.





The President also relieved Marat Khussainov of the post of the Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Source: Kazinform News Agency

https://www.inform.kz/en





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.