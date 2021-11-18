President names new deputy defense minister

Baglan Begbauov has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the government said in a press release on Wednesday.

Born in 1983 in the city of Turkestan, Baglan Begbauov graduated from the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University and the Narikbayev KAZGUU University.

He started his professional career as a software specialist. Between 2008 and 2016 he held various posts at National Information Technologies JSC. In 2017 he was appointed as the deputy chairman of the Committee for Legal Statistics and Special Accounts of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He also served as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of National Information Technologies JSC between January and February 2021.