President Nazarbayev chairs Security Council session

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired today a session of the National Security Council, Kazinform reports referring to the president's press service.





The session in the Akorda presidential residence focused of the results of President Nazarbayev's official visit to the U.S. and steps which should be taken to implement the agreements reached there.





Today, we will discuss the results of the Kazakh delegation's official visit to the U.S., including the results of the talks with U.S. Donald J. Trump, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and other officials. We also need to focus on the measures that will help implement those agreements in the interests of our country," the President of Kazakhstan said at the session.





Utmost attention was paid to the implementation of contracts with large U.S. companies and financial institutions.





We have reached specific agreements with the captains of American industry and that will give a good impulse to our economy, especially in terms of innovations, digitalization, attraction of investment and new technologies to Kazakhstan," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.





The Head of State concluded by stressing the importance of Kazakh-U.S. top-level dialogue in the context of the country's economic development and regional security strengthening.





At the end of the session, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions.





Photo: Kazinform News Agency





