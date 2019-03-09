President Nazarbayev praises positive dynamics in Kazakh-Uzbek relations

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Speaker of Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan's Oliy Majlis Nuriddinjon Ismoilov today, Akorda press service reports.





Having greeted the guest, the Head of State praised positive dynamics in the development of relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.





Today our relations are at a good level. Shavkat Mirziyoyev and I meet several times a year and discuss all pressing problems in the sphere of economic and political cooperation. The parliaments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan play a key role in the implementation of the documents signed and agreements reached," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.





Nuriddinjon Ismoilov conveyed greetings from President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Kazakh leader and briefed him on the results of the negotiations with Kazakhstani MPs.





Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan has been lifted to a higher level recently. This is mainly thanks to warm and friendly relations between the presidents of the two countries, who have opened a new page in the Uzbek-Kazakh cooperation," Ismoilov added.









