President of Kazakhstan calls for a new strategy for small and medium-sized businesses

According to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs has become the reliable partner of the Kazakh Government and contributes greatly to the sustainable development of the country. In his words, the Chamber always protects the interests of national business not only domestically, but also internationally, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.
Addressing the 8th Congress of Atameken NCE, the Kazakh Head of State pointed out that the share of SMEs in the country’s GDP was 24% five years ago. Today’s figure is estimated at 32% involving 3.5 million Kazakhstanis.
The Kazakh President noted that three packages of anti-crisis measures for KZT6.3 trillion were carried out during the pandemic, allowing for recovery of economic activities and entrepreneurship. In the first eight months the country’s economy grew by 3% with the State continuing its support for businesses.
Speaking of the immediate objectives of businesses and the Government, the President called for a new regulatory policy. He noted the importance of switching from strict regulation to stimulation of businesses’ economic activity, self-regulation and so-called "smart regulation".
Tokayev called the creation of a modern entrepreneurship eco-system as the main joint priority of the Government and Atameken in the post-pandemic period. He suggested beginning of transition from direct support businesses to stimulation of quality changes in competitiveness, effectiveness, and productivity of enterprises.
The Kazakh President pointed out the importance of continuing active implementation of digital solutions in the State-business interaction.
At the same time an active digital reboot of businesses is needed, the Kazakh President said, adding that over half of all the jobs or 52% are at the high risk of being automated.
As the main point of his speech the Head of State called the achievement of carbon neutrality Kazakhstan stives for alongside many other countries.
President reveals plan for Kazakhstan’s greening program
30.09.2021, 16:07 6400
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev mentioned a program envisaging planting of 2 billion trees in Kazakhstan at the 17th Cross-Border Cooperation Forum in Kokshetau on Thursday.
In his remarks at the forum the Head of State said that Kazakhstan is among the sparsely forested countries. The area of Kazakhstan’s forest fund totals 30 million ha or 11% of its territory. According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan is planning to plant 2 billion trees by 2025.
President Tokayev emphasized that the biggest environmental disaster of the Aral Sea had caused the saline deserts to appear. That, in his words, had a huge negative impact on the environmental conditions not only in Kazakhstan, but in the entire Central Asia. To this end, Kazakhstan and its colleagues in Uzbekistan adopted a program as part of which trees will be planted on the dried-up bottom of the Aral Sea. The trees will be planted on an area of 1.5 million ha by 2025.
Earlier it was reported that 17th Cross-Border Cooperation Forum had started its work in Kokshetau in virtual format. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin are set to meet on the sidelines of the forum to discuss the key directions of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia.
Tokayev and Surbana Jurong director discuss Almaty agglomeration project
29.09.2021, 17:00 23626
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Wong Heang Fine, the general director of Singapore’s Surbana Jurong, the president’s press service said in a statement on Wednesday.
The parties focused on the prospects of a joint investment project for development of the Almaty agglomeration. The President got acquainted with the company’s plans to build four new satellite cities G4 City in Almaty in partnership with the Kazakh investors. The master plan, the project development roadmap which provides for building utilities and social infrastructure, creating favorable investment climate have been already elaborated.
The Head of State noted strategic importance for strengthening investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore and assured foreign partners of the country’s project support.
Ruslan Dzhaksylykov named Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs
29.09.2021, 12:21 23653
Ruslan Dzhaksylykov has been appointed the new Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs – Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard, the president's press service said in a statement on Wednesday.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed an executive order to assign duties of Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs to the current Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard Ruslan Zhaksylykov
Ruslan Dzhaksylykov was born in 1966 in the town of Kaskelen in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Almaty Higher All-Troops Command College and the Frunze Military Academy. He joined the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2006. He was appointed the Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2014.