President of Kazakhstan told how he sees future Kazakhstanis

Astana. 26 April. Kazakhstan Today - The President of Kazakhstan has designated the image of a Kazakhstani and how he sees in the future the Kazakh people during the XXV session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, being held in the Palace of Peace and Accord in Astana.



"Firstly, I considered that it will be a creative personality, competitive in the global world. What is competitive? A simple commodity producer knows if his goods will be higher in quality, in a lower price, they will be bought. But not something that is more expensive and worse in quality", the Head of State has said.



As the President noted, the state, the economy and every person should be competitive.



"For 70 years of Soviet power, we had not been allowed to leave the threshold of our country. Now our children, and we travel all over the world. And when you come to a foreign country, you will live according to the laws of that country. And so that a person can hold everything that is in the world, he should be competitive, he must understand at their level, that's why the competitiveness is concentrated, he must master computer literacy", N. Nazarbayev has emphasized.



At the same time Nursultan Nazarbayev has clarified that a person should learn foreign languages.



"He must also be open, perceive everything that exists in the world, another culture. Open consciousness is the ability to absorb everything. And this can only be when a person is educated. Therefore, the first is a competitiveness, the second is a pragmatist, a realist, focused on specific goals", the President has noted.



