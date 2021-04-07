President offered condolences to Kabdesh Zhumadilov’s family

President State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences in connection with the death of an outstanding writer, State Prize laureate, well-known public figure, Kabdesh Zhumadilov, the presidential press office said.





Kabdesh Zhumadilov, Soviet and Kazakh writer, was born on April 25, 1936 in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China, held the titles of laureate of the State Prize of the Kazakh SSR named after Abai (1990). People's writer of Kazakhstan (1998).





In 1965 he graduated from the Kazakh State University named after S. M. Kirov, was an editor at the Zhazushi publishing house, then of the State Publishing House of the Kazakh SSR, and since 1981 had been in creative work.





The first poetry and stories by Kabdesh Zhumadilov were published in the Xinjiang newspaper and the Shugyla magazine in China. In 1967 a collection of poems Zhas Dauren was published. He is the author of short stories and novels.

















