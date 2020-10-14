President received rector of Gumilyov ENU

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Yerlan Sydykov, rector of the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the current activities of the Eurasian National University and plans for implementation of the educational institution development Strategy for 2020-2025.





Having positively assessed the results of the ENU's work, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev focused on the need to strengthen its international status as a leading university in the region.





The Head of State was also informed about the opening of the "Abay Academy" on the basis of the university. The President emphasized the importance of promoting the heritage of Abay Kunanbayuly abroad as a brand.





At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave Yerlan Sydykov a number of instructions, including the construction of a training and laboratory complex on the basis of the Eurasian National University.













