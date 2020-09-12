President received Zhambyl rgn governor

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Zhambyl region’s governor, Berdibek Saparbayev to hear the performance report on the socio-economic development of the region, as well action plan for the tasks of the state-of-the-nation Address, Akorda reports.

Special emphasis was made on sustaining the population employment. The region created 26.700 jobs, which is 140% of the plan. Within the anti-crisis measures, 142bn tenge was allocated for 1,370 projects on various state and regional programs. As a result of these projects, the share of providing the population of the region with clean drinking water will grow from 72% to 77.1%, gas - from 74.2% to 85.9%.

The President was also briefed on the situation in Kordai district. According to the region’s governor, today the situation is stable. This year, 336 projects are under implementation in the district in housing and road construction, education, medicine, culture and sports worth in total 31.7 bn tenge.

Restoration of residential and commercial facilities is under special control. Charitable foundations collected 311mn tenge of sponsorship funds, 41 residential and 13 commercial facilities were restored, and 103 facilities with minor damages were repaired.

Work is underway in preparation for a possible second wave of coronavirus. Hospital beds stock increased to 2530 beds, 8.1 billion tenge was allocated to fight the pandemic, a two-month supply of medicines was formed.





