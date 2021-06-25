President receives Chairman of the Board of Lancaster Group Kazakhstan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of Lancaster Group Kazakhstan Berik Kaniyev, the presidential press office said on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed on the projects implemented by the company in the sphere of sport, education, and ecology as well as the holding’s contribution to the fight against the pandemic.

Berik Kaniyev told the President about the achievements of the Jas Qyran football league established to support football for children and youth as well as improvement of training centers and enhancing the qualification of coaching staff.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed of the project Quantum STEM Schools, an innovative network of schools in Kazakhstan which offers education based on the Singaporean and U.S. practices, as well as AirVision.kz Public Foundation established to improve ecological situation in Almaty city.

In conclusion, President Tokayev noted that the Jas Qyran football academy is a good example of promotion of mass sport for children.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success in the implementation of such important initiative and commended the participation of Lancaster Group Kazakhstan in the implementation of other socially important projects.





