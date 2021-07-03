President receives governor of National Bank

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayevreceived governor of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, the Akorda press service said.





President Tokayev heard a report on the preliminary results of implementation of interest rate channel of monetary policy in the first half of 2021, improvement of growth outlook of Kazakhstan's economy at the level of 3.6-3.9% and basic risks of further economic recovery due to new COVID-19 strains.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the situation in the foreign exchange market of Kazakhstan, state of gold and foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank and assets of the National Fund.





Yerbolat Dossayev reported on the stable dedollarization of deposits of the population, growth of lending to the real economy and so on.





Following results of the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions.













