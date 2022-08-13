Система Orphus

President reported on systemic transformation of national security bodies

12.08.2022, 20:34 1481
Images
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received National Security Committee Chair Yermek Sagimbayev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
Tokayev was reported on the ongoing systemic transformation of the national security bodies and the main results of their work.
 
In line with the tasks of the President, the NSC structure was optimized; the functions and tasks of its units in the new reality were concretized. New approaches to the combat and mobilized readiness system as well as anti-crisis management were introduced.
 
Tokayev was briefed that economic damage to the tune of KZT900bn was prevented; over KZT37bn was returned to the budget. 791 criminal cases, of which 49 on systemic corruption, were initiated based on the information from the NSC.
 
This year, 203 attempts to smuggle arms and ammunitions to the country have been prevented; over 9 thousand violators of the border regime have been detained. Illegal movement of currency to the tune of KZT3.5bn and goods worth KZT10bn have been prevented.
 
The country’s information security system also sees improvement. Since the beginning of the year, the NSC technical services have identified and blocked 295 million cyberattacks and 2 thousand DDoS attacks on the critical infrastructure facilities.
 
Over 900kg of drugs and 11 tons of precursors have been withdrawn; 16 drug labs, 24 international and 45 regional drug channels have been eliminated. 773 weapons and over 20 thousand munitions have been withdrawn from illegal trafficking.
 
Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions on the areas of the activity of the national security bodies taking into account the current challenges and risks. 
 
Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi, UNGA President Abdulla Shahid met

12.08.2022, 16:41 1736
Images
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held negotiations with the President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, who paid an official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The interlocutors noted the importance of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s membership in UN, which is celebrated this year and discussed further cooperation in the framework of global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, achieving Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring global and regional security and stability.
 
Highly appreciating the significance of the referendum on amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan held on June 5 this year, the Chairman of the UN General Assembly expressed support for the comprehensive reforms of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tokayev, aimed at further democratization, strengthening the rule of law and the protection of human rights.
 
Shahid stressed the importance of Kazakhstan’s initiatives in the areas of nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction, strengthening global biological security, religious tolerance, gender equality, promoting the interests of the landlocked developing countries, as well as our country’s efforts to resolve international conflicts and provide assistance to Afghanistan.
 
Abdulla Shahid was elected President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on June 7, 2021. The UN General Assembly is the main deliberative, policymaking and representative body of the UN and serves as a forum for multilateral discussion of the entire spectrum of international issues. 
 
UNDP Kazakhstan appoints new Deputy Resident Representative

12.08.2022, 13:01 1831
Images
Sukhrob Khojimatov has been appointed Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kazakhstan, UNDP press office informs.
 
Mr. Khojimatov brings over 25 years of experience in development and programme management in international organizations as well as in government institutions and private sector. Prior to that, he was acting Resident Representative in UNDP Azerbaijan, Deputy Resident Representative in Turkey (2017 – 2022). In 2013-2017 he served as Deputy Country Director in Somalia and Director of UNDP Somalia Nairobi Support Office; in 2006-2013 - at UNDP Headquarters and UNDP Tajikistan.
 
Before joining UNDP, S. Khojimatov held several senior positions in USAID Legal and Economic Development Projects in Tajikistan. He began his career in the Office of General Prosecutor of Tajikistan.
 
Mr. Khojimatov holds a master’s degree in law, from the Tajik National University and post diploma degree in Russian State University of Justice and National Judicial College in University of Nevada in Reno.
 
UNDP in Kazakhstan implements projects in the field of public administration reform, social protection, digitalization, ecosystem conservation, energy efficiency, climate change, etc., supporting the Government of Kazakhstan in achieving its national development priorities.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
Regular meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to be held in Cholpon-Ata

10.08.2022, 17:26 13426
A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Cholpon-Ata (Issyk-Kul) on Aug. 25 - 26, the Kyrgyz president's press service reported, Kabar reports.
 
The upcoming event will be chaied by Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic - Chairman of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Akylbek Zhaparov.
 
The event will be attended by the heads of governments of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, observer states, the chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, as well as the heads of governments of the invited states.
 
The agenda of the meeting includes the formation of a common gas market for the integration association, financing of industrial cooperation, regulation of the alcohol market, and the establishment of the Eurasian Reinsurance Company. In addition, a number of bilateral and multilateral high-level meetings will be held on the sidelines of the forum.
 
In addition, on Aug. 25-26, 2022, the first CIS and EAEU Youth Forum will be held on the sidelines of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which will be attended by more than 200 participants from the CIS and EAEU countries.
 
The forum, which brought together youth activists, civil servants and novice diplomats from the member countries of the EAEU and the CIS, is aimed at expanding the processes of interaction between the youth of the countries of the union and the CIS, creating new opportunities for the implementation of youth initiatives, social and professional self-realization of the younger generation.

Source: Kazinform
 
UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid to visit Kazakhstan

10.08.2022, 13:20 13341
President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the UN Office in Kazakhstan.
 
During his visit, Abdulla Shahid is expected to hold meetings with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Senate of the Parliament, representatives of non-governmental organizations, youth, academic community and the UN country team.
 
The delegation of the UN General Assembly will be in Kazakhstan from August 11 to 12.
 
Abdulla Shahid is widely known as an outstanding politician and an experienced diplomat, who had served in the Government and legislative structures of the Republic of Maldives for a long period of time. Being a strong supporter of gender equality, he is known to be the first to achieve gender parity among the heads of diplomatic missions of his country, as well as among the staff of its foreign service.
 
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Shahid was one of the first to speak from the international rostrum and highlight the devastating effects of the global health crisis on the economies and societies of small island developing states.
 
Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan to be held in Kazakhstan in October

09.08.2022, 18:30 19286
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan Dastan Dyushekeev met with Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Askar Umarov, KABAR reports citing the Foreign Ministry.
 
During the meeting, the sides discussed the main areas of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation in the information sphere, including the implementation of the proposal of the presidents of the Central Asian countries on the creation of a single information space in the region, expressed during the Fourth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Cholpon-Ata July 21 this year.
 
The meeting also touched upon the issues of information support for events within the framework of the Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan in October 2022.
 
Following the meeting, the Kazakh side assured of its readiness to assist in carrying out the planned events. The sides expressed their readiness to continue active cooperation to promote the culture and traditions of the fraternal peoples.

Source: Kazinform 
 
Kazakhstan and Russia to debate joint space projects at Baikonur

09.08.2022, 13:17 19156
Images
 Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin arrived for a working visit at the Baikonur space centre, Kazinform reports.
 
The Minister is expected to meet with director general of Roscosmos state corporation Yuri Borisov to discuss joint cooperation issues between Kazakhstan and Russia at the Baikonur space complex. Besides the parties will debate the Baiterek space complex development project.
 
The Kazakh delegation is set watch the launch of Soyuz 2.1b from the Baikonur slated for today.
 
The Minister will also meet locals, gifted children from Baikonur, who arrived to watch the space launch.
 
Kazakhstan, Vietnam to resume regular passenger flights

08.08.2022, 15:30 24791
Kazakhstan, Vietnam to resume regular passenger flights
Images
The Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan with aviation authorities of Vietnam are working together to restore regular passenger flights between the two countries, Kazinform has learned from the Committee’s Telegram channel.
 
 Vietnam’s largest air line Vietjet Air plans to start operating regular passenger flights en routes Cam Ranh-Nur-Sultan and Cam Ranh-Almaty two-three times a week starting early September. 
 
Restoration of air communication between Kazakhstan and Vietnam will help speed up the development of trade and economic, investment, tourism and cultural cooperation between the two countries. 
 
Vietjet Air started operating flights in 2007. It performs regular flights to Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, China, Japan and other countries.
 
Kazakh MFA condemns extremists’ attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in London

08.08.2022, 13:27 23966
Kazakh MFA condemns extremists’ attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in London
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has issued a statement regarding the attack of extremists on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in London, Kazinform reports. 
 

In connection with the attack of extremists on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in London on August 4, we consider unacceptable any manifestation of violence against diplomatic missions and their personnel. 

 
Such acts of violation of the norms of international law shall be subject to unified condemnation and requires a thorough investigation in order to bring their organizers to responsibility. 
 
We are confident in resilience of Azerbaijani people and express our readiness to provide all-round support to the fraternal state in difficult situations," the statement reads. 
 
Earlier, Trend reported citing British media, that the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland had been attacked by a radical religious group on August 4. Eight people were arrested on suspicion of illegal entry into the building of the Azerbaijani embassy and causing damage to the building. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene around 16:30 local time after receiving information that a group of protesters broke into the embassy building. No casualties were reported during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
 
