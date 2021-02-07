President shared his vision of Nauryz celebration

The first meeting of the State Commission for the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has taken place today, the presidential press office said.

Addressing the session, the Kazakh Head of State noted that Kazakhstan has overcome all the difficulties and matured as a strong and independent country under the leadership of Elbasy since it gained its independence. Kazakhstan enters the fourth decade of its independence, which is of great importance for the country.

The Kazakh President stressed that each event to be held on the occasion of the 30th independence of the country should bring concrete benefits to the people.

It was noted that new projecs would be carried out in economic, social, educational, scientific and other sectors.

The Kazakh President said that there should be a clear vision, stance when holding large-scale country-wide events, calling for viewing the historical date from the ideological point of view.

At the first meeting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aslo shared his vision of the celebration of Nauryz.

The President expressed concern about the state of the country's natural attractions and proposed to implement the Clean Nature project.

As the President noted, environmental initiatives should be carried out annually and become a lifestyle. In this context, he shared his vision of the Nauryz holiday.

With the arrival of spring, which Nauryz symbolizes, our forefathers used to clear springs, plant trees. We need to continue this wonderful tradition, more actively engage in nature conservation. Such events should be organized in all regions. This is one of the most effective ways ecological education of the younger generation," the President added.

