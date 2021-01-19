President signed a decree on the government's composition

DECREE
On the composition of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan
In accordance with subparagraph 3) of Article 44 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, I DECIDE:
To appoint:
Smailov Alikhan Askhanovich - First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Sklyar Roman Vasilyevich - Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Tugzhanov Yeraly Lukpanovich - Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Tleuberdi Mukhtar Beskenuly - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Koishybaev Galymzhan Telmanovich - Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Ermekbayev Nurlan Bayuzakovich - Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Turgumbayev Yerlan Zamanbekovich - Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Balaeva Aida Galymovna - Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Omarov Saparkhan Kesikbaevich - Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Beketayev Marat Bakytzhanovich - Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Aimagambetov Askhat Kanatovich - Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Tsoi Alexey Vladimirovich - Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Shapkenov Serik Zhambulovich - Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Atamkulov Beibut Bakirovich - Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Zhamaubaev Erulan Kenzhebekovich - Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Raimkulova Aktoty Rakhmatullaevna - Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Sultanov Bakhyt Turlykhanovich - Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Ilyin Yuri Viktorovich - Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Irgaliev Aset Armanovich - Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Musin Bagdat Batyrbekovich - Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Mirzagaliev Magzum Maratovich - Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Nogayev Nurlan Askarovich - Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
2. This Decree comes into force from the date of signing.
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan K. Tokayev
Nur-Sultan, Akorda, January 18, 2021
No. 494
Source: Kazpravda.kz
