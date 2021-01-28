President signed amendments in the field of registration of rights to real estate

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a law on registration of rights to real estate, the presidential press office said.

The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments and additions to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on state registration of rights to real estate and legal entities," the message says.

Recall, earlier it became known that in 2021 Kazakhstan plans to introduce 17 million square meters of housing. Also, the Head of State, during an extended meeting of the Government, ordered to restrain prices for housing in the country.













