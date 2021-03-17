President signed amendments to International Treaties Act

The President signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on amendments and additions to the international treaties Act of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the presidential press office said.





As Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi noted, the document was developed in order to implement the amendments introduced in paragraph 3 of Article 4 of the Constitution in 2017.





The text of the law is to be published in the press.













