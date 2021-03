The President has signed Amendments to the Law on the Diplomatic Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz refers to the press service of Akorda reporting.





The text of the Law is published in the print media.





Earlier, on February 17, 2021, Kazakhstan Parliament adopted the Law on the said amendments.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.