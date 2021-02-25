Система Orphus

President signs amendments to legislation on activities in Caspian Sea

24.02.2021 2728
The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments and additions to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues related to activities in the Caspian Sea", the presidential press office said.

The text of the Law is published in print media.

Source: Kazpravda.kz


 
