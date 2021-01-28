President signs amendments to Water Code

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Water Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of delineation of authority between local representative, central and local executive bodies on subsidy of potable water supply," the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reports.

The text of the Law is set to be published in the press.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.