President signs anti-corruption law

The Kazakh Head of State has signed the law introducing amends and additions to some legislative acts on combating corruption, Akorda reports.





The law focuses on implementing the Head of State’s instructions concerning the establishment of strict liability for provocative actions of officials in charge of operational and investigative activities or per-trial investigation.





The law bans presents, money and provision of services to officials and their family members in exchange for favors.





Under the law, persons making decisions on procurements and projects funded from the state budget in the quasi-state sector are subject to the anti-corruption legislation.





The law also includes provisions on issues concerning close relatives working in one entity, reporting on corruption offences, housing benefits for employees of the anti-corruption service, establishing compliance services within quasi-state actors, and so on.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.