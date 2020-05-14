President surveys infrastructure projects in Almaty

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev familiarized with the reconstruction plans of the Almaty international airport during his working trip to Almaty city on Tuesday, the Akorda’s press service reports.

Serkan Kaptan, Co-Deputy CEO of Tav Airport Holding, briefed the Head of State on the construction of the airport’s new terminal. The project is worth €150 million. The terminal with the total area of 55,000 square meters will have the passenger capacity of 6 million people per year. It is expected to be put into service in the second quarter of 2022. President Tokayev expressed hope that after its reconstruction the airport will become the largest air hub in Central Asia.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.