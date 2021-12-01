President takes part in Kazakhstan-Switzerland Investment Round Table

The President of Kazakhstan met with the WHO Director General, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's official visit to the Swiss Confederation began with a meeting with the Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

During the conversation, topical issues and prospects of interaction between Kazakhstan and WHO were discussed. The head of state informed on the measures taken by our country to counter the pandemic, including the development of anti-COVID drugs by Kazakhstani scientists and the course of mass vaccination of the population.

Remembering with warmth the previous meetings with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called WHO a reliable partner of Kazakhstan.

We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the development of WHO. Unfortunately, the world is going through difficult times. A new strain of the Omicron coronavirus has now been discovered. We need to stick together in the fight against coronavirus," the President said.

The head of state spoke about the promotion of the Kazakhstani vaccine QazVac and the new second subunit vaccine QazCoVac-P. This drug is included in the list of candidate vaccines in the clinical trials phase. The President expressed gratitude to the head of the WHO for the support of Kazakhstani vaccines.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed full support for WHO's commitment to ensuring equal and fair access to vaccines, stressing its readiness to provide Kazakhstan's vaccine to all countries in need.

The meeting participants stressed the importance of coordinating international efforts to improve the health of the population. The head of state called for the unification of two important vectors of the health care system - primary health care and universal health coverage.

The Director General, for his part, welcomed the commitment of the President of Kazakhstan to the goals and approaches of WHO, including the development of primary health care.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the key areas of the fight against coronavirus, new strains of the virus and possible scenarios for further development of the pandemic. The head of WHO reiterated the critical importance of vaccination in the fight against the deadly virus.