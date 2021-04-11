President talked to Atyrau and Aktobe rgns’ governors on phone

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the sanitary-epidemiological situation and socio-economic issues with the governors of Atyrau and Aktobe regions by phone, the President’s press secretary, Berik Uali said.

Atyrau region’s governor, Makhambet Dosmukhambetov accounted on vaccination progress, noting the existing need to increase the volume of vaccines in connection with the request from large industrial enterprises.

The President was briefed on fulfillment of his instructions on the joint development of a comprehensive development plan with the Government, aimed to give a serious impetus to the socio-economic development of the region and improve the residents’ living standards.

Tokayev instructed Atyrau region’s governor to tackle problems in the provision of medical services and improve the school education quality, "Uali said.

Aktobe region’s governor, Ondasyn Urazalin accounted on the measures taken to combat coronavirus infection.

He also reported on the main indicators of the socio-economic development of the region, including attracting investments, building housing, implementing projects on the Industrialization Map.

Ondasyn Urazalin was given a number of instructions regarding stabilization of the sanitary-epidemiological situation in the region and vaccination of the population," Uali said.

