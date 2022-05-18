Система Orphus

President tasks to take stock of unresolved issues of Kazakh-Russian cooperation

17.05.2022, 17:15 871
President tasks to take stock of unresolved issues of Kazakh-Russian cooperation
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a working meeting with the participation of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Head of the President's Administration Murat Nurtleu, Government members, and leadership of Samruk Kazyna, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
During the event, a set of issues of Kazakh-Russian trade and economic, investment, and cross-border cooperation.
 
Following the meeting, the President gave a number of specific tasks, in particular, the Government was instructed to take stock of unresolved issues of bilateral interaction in line with the Kazakh legislation and given the geoeconomic realities.
 
Kazakhstan to host CSTO joint exercises

16.05.2022, 18:55 6081
Kazakhstan to host CSTO joint exercises
Images | Frame from the video/Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Joint exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are to take place in three member states of the Organization, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

A series of joint exercises of the CSTO - in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan - are scheduled for this fall. I am sure that these measures will serve to enhance the combat readiness and coordination of military structures of our countries as well as the CSTO capacity in general," said Putin during the jubilee Summit of the CSTO in Moscow.

 
According to him, the CSTO efforts need to be focused on combating terrorism, drug trafficking, and organized crime.
 
Earlier it was reported that the CSTO jubilee Summit with the participation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off in Moscow, Russia. During the event, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for the CSTO's greater attention to ensuring the security of the southern frontiers of Central Asia.
 
CSTO needs to attach more attention to ensuring security of southern frontiers of Central Asia - Tokayev

16.05.2022, 18:10 5976
CSTO needs to attach more attention to ensuring security of southern frontiers of Central Asia - Tokayev
Images | akorda.kz
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the jubilee Summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow, Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

We attach great importance to the development of the situation in Afghanistan. The unstable situation in the country as well as numerous armed groups within it still threaten the security and stability of our States. I believe that the CSTO needs to consider all potential threats and attach more attention to ensuring the security of the southern frontiers of Central Asia," said Tokayev.

 
He went on to say that it is an absolute priority to develop peacekeeping capacity of the Organization in the near term.
 

The work in this area is actively underway. The CSTO peacekeeping forces have been established and are annually improved. A plan is being developed to outfit them with modern weaponry, vehicles, and special means," concluded the Kazakh Head of State.

 
Earlier it was reported that the CSTO jubilee Summit with the participation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off in Moscow, Russia.
 
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Cuba

16.05.2022, 13:20 5801
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Andrian Yelemesov presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez.
 
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parilla also participated in the event, which took place at the Revolution Palace, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
During the ceremony, the Cuban leader highly appreciated the opening of the Embassy of Kazakhstan, expressed hope for further development of bilateral cooperation and the continuation of the practice of mutual support in the international arena and asked to convey warm greetings to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
In turn, Ambassador Yelemesov conveyed the Head of State’s best wishes to the President of Cuba and noted that he warmly recalled his visit to Cuba in January 1995 as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. During the meeting, President Miguel Diaz-Canel highly appreciated the fact that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was the first of the representatives of the former Soviet republics to pay a visit to Cuba.
 
Sourse: KAZINFORM
 
CSTO Summit to take place in Moscow 16 May

13.05.2022, 13:45 17676
CSTO Summit to take place in Moscow 16 May
Images | Akorda
Top-level meeting of the CSTO Heads of State dated to 30 years since signing of the Collective Security Treaty and 20 years since the CSTO establishment will take place in Moscow on 16 May, Kazinform reports.
 
The press release of the CSTO says presidents of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan are set to attend.
 
Attending the summit will be CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.
 
German companies intend to relocate from Russia to Kazakhstan – Michael Harms

12.05.2022, 18:00 21521
German companies intend to relocate from Russia to Kazakhstan – Michael Harms
Images | primeminister.kz
Many German companies intend to relocate from Russia to Kazakhstan amid the geopolitical situation, Executive Director of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations Michael Harms said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
While addressing the Kazakhstan-Germany Business Forum in Nur-Sultan, Michael Harms noted the unfavorable developments in geopolitical terms are causing disruptions in supply chains, rising commodity prices and many other things.
 
Given those developments, Harms said ‘We hear that German companies are planning to relocate from Russia to Kazakhstan’.
 
He added that many of them intend to take advantage of opportunities in Kazakhstan by finding a partner in the local market. "… Attention to the Kazakh market is increasing," Michael Harms stressed.
 
He went on to reveal Kazakhstan and Germany touched upon the issues of cooperation in raw materials sector, agriculture, logistics, as well as green economy.
 
Recall that the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan hosted the Kazakhstan-Germany Business Forum where it was revealed that Germany had invested some $5,5 billion into Kazakhstan’s economy since 2005.
 
Kazakh Ambassador presents Credentials to President of the Maldives

11.05.2022, 14:40 25971
Kazakh Ambassador presents Credentials to President of the Maldives
Images | Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurlan Zhalgasbayev presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. During the ceremony, the Head of the Maldivian State congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed confidence that his further work as the Ambassador will contribute to the progressive development of mutually beneficial relations between the two states.
 
After the ceremony, an exchange of views took place, during which the parties noted the traditional support in multilateral formats, in particular within the framework of the UN. Taking this opportunity, the Kazakh diplomat expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Maldives for their assistance in the evacuation of citizens of Kazakhstan during the pandemic in 2020-2021. The Kazakh diplomat also informed the President of the Maldives about the agenda and plans of Kazakhstan in the international arena.
 
Then the sides exchanged views on the prospects of increasing tourism and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
 
At the end of the meeting, President Solih asked to convey his best wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and also wished the newly appointed Ambassador success in further strengthening Kazakh-Maldivian relations.


Sourse: KAZINFORM
 
President Tokayev holds meetings with captains of Turkish industry

11.05.2022, 14:35 26386
President Tokayev holds meetings with captains of Turkish industry
Images | Akorda
 Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held personal meetings with captains of Turkish industry during his visit to Ankara, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
For instance, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President and CEO of Yildirim Holding Robert Yuksel Yildirim, CEO of TAV Havalimanlari Holding Sani Sener, CEO of Goknur Gida Osman Aslanali, Sembol Insaat Board Chairman Fettah Tamince and Vice Chair of the Board of Koc Holding Ali Koc.
 
During the meetings the sides discussed the projects implemented by the Turkish entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan as well as the proposals that are to be brought to life in the future. The said companies invest into Kazakhstan’s chemical industry, agriculture and construction sector.
 
The Head of State reiterated Kazakhstan’s continued support of investors working in the country.
 
Kazakhstan to render military and technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan

11.05.2022, 12:40 25911
Kazakhstan to render military and technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan
Images | Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The Majilis ratified an agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on rendering military and technical assistance to ensure security in the Central Asian region, Kazinform reports.
 
Deputy Defence Minister of Kazakhstan Sultan Kamaletdinov presented the draft law at today’s plenary session of the Majilis. The agreement was signed on December 7, 2021, pursuant to the task of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and the request of Kyrgyzstan on rendering military and technical aid. The agreement provides for the non-recurring transfer of military equipment to Kyrgyzstan, the items and extent were coordinated through diplomatic channels. Kyrgyzstan will use the received military equipment for the sole purpose of ensuring security, will not transfer it to a third party, and will not use it against the CIS member states.
 
