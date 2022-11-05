Система Orphus

President to meet foreign diplomats in Akorda

04.11.2022, 11:28 7481
Images | t.me/bort_01
Today, in the Akorda Palace, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will meet the heads of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda reported via Telegram.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

UNESCO project on glacial outburst floods in Central Asia sums up its first year

04.11.2022, 17:25 6986
Images | en.unesco.kz
From October 31 to November 1, Almaty hosted a second regional exchange workshop of the "Reducing vulnerabilities of populations in the Central Asia region from glacier lake outburst floods in a changing climate (GLOFCA)" project.
 
The workshop’s theme was "Assessment of downstream GLOF hazard and community hazard mapping," the UNESCO Cluster Office reports.
 
Leading researchers and experts in the field of disaster risk management from around the world, as well as representatives of ministries of emergencies from Central Asia and international organizations attended the event.
 
In the first year of the project, the main task was to summarize the existing knowledge and practices on the identification and monitoring of potentially dangerous lakes. The experts developed the first chapter of the best practice guide to reducing vulnerability to glacial lake outbursts in Central Asia. When finalized, this document will be presented to the global audience as an example of the experience of Central Asia in this area.
 
Due to glacier melting and lake formation across Central Asia, there is an increased risk of Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), which confound and exacerbate water-related threats to mountain communities, their settlements, and livelihoods. GLOFs also threaten populations, livelihoods and infrastructure located in river floodplains and downstream areas.
 
The UNESCO Office in Almaty, together with the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan developed the GLOFCA project funded by the Adaptation Fund. The University of Zurich, Switzerland, serves as the main implementing partner of the Project.
 
The GLOFCA project aims to strengthen monitoring, analytical capacity, and the response capacity of institutions and government officials responsible for disaster risk reduction, emergency and climate change adaptation through community-based and gender-sensitive education and communication, and by establishing early warning systems supported by the necessary monitoring strategies.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Foreign Minister Tleuberdi visits UAE

04.11.2022, 13:16 7331
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi paid an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, during which the 9th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and the 5th round of Political Consultations were held, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
During the talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, prospects for further development of bilateral relations were discussed. The interlocutors exchanged views on topical international issues. Tileuberdi conveyed the message of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
 
At the political consultations, the Emirati delegation was headed by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE, Suhail Al Mazrouei. The parties noted the high level of mutual understanding and mutual support of the two states in the international arena. A close political dialogue has been established at the highest level. An agreement was reached on further building up effective partnership within multilateral structures.
 
Also, under the co-chairmanship of Tileuberdi and Al Mazrouei, the 9th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission was held, following which the relevant Protocol was signed. The Intergovernmental Commission has consolidated agreements on investment, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Emirates. Promising joint projects have been identified in the fields of education and science, agriculture, energy and renewable energy sources, mining and metallurgical complex, transport and logistics, construction, etc.
 
For 6 months of 2022, foreign direct investment from the UAE to Kazakhstan increased by 2 times compared to the same period last year and amounted to 128.7 million US dollars. The volume of trade turnover in January-August this year amounted to 550.1 million US dollars (exports – 514.6 million dollars, imports – 35.5 million dollars).
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Türkiye’s Göknur Gida, Baiterek Holding discuss coop

04.11.2022, 12:38 7281
Images | gov.kz
On November 3, 2022,CEO of Baiterek Holding Kanat Sharlapayev had a meeting with Director General of Göknur Gida Turkish company Osman Aslanali.
 
The first meeting with the Turkish company took place during the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Türkiye on May 11, 2022, Kazinform reports.
 
Göknur Gida is the largest Turkish producer of juice concentrates and fruit purees.
 
The sides discussed the opportunities of implementing joint projects and future potential of mutually beneficial collaboration. The company plans to implement a five-year project in Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector.
 
Kanat Sharlapayev noted Baiterek Holding’s readiness to consider the prospects of cooperation to define further course of negotiations.
 
Upon completion of the meeting, the sides expressed intention to further strengthen stable and mutually beneficial investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.
 

New U.S. Ambassador presents credentials to First Deputy FM of Kazakhstan

04.11.2022, 12:11 7391
Images | gov.kz
On November 3, Kairat Umarov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, received the copies of the credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of United States Daniel Rosenblum and wished him success in his work.
 
During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the prospects for developing and strengthening political dialogue as well as trade and economic cooperation, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
The U.S. Ambassador thanked for the warm welcome and indicated his readiness to make every effort to further strengthen the enhanced strategic partnership.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan voices its stance on key directions as secretaries of CIS security councils meet

03.11.2022, 20:36 14721
Images | akorda.kz
The 10th meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the CIS member states took place in Moscow. Assistant to the Kazakh President Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov attended the meeting, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The forum debated issues concerning cooperation amid contemporary security and stability challenges in the CIS.
 
Nurdauletov told those attending about the country’s stance on the key direction of regional security. In particular, he stressed that open and constructive political and diplomatic dialogue is the only efficient and acceptable way out of any crises.
 
On the sidelines of the forum Nurdauletov held talks with Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev. Following the talks, the sides signed the 2023-2024 cooperation plan.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Senators adopt law "On Constitutional Court"

03.11.2022, 11:36 14976
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Senators adopted the constitutional law "On Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan", aimed at development of constitutional reforms initiated by the President, Kazinform reports.
 

The goal of the constitutional law is to implement the amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan in regards to the transformation of the Constitutional Council into the Constitutional Court. The law aims also at enhancement of human rights institutions, ensuring strict observance of the provisions of the Main Law and expanding citizens’ access to the constitutional control," Senator Andrey Lukin said presenting the bill.

 

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters meet voters in Almaty rgn

02.11.2022, 20:39 26311
The members of the republican public headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with voters in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.
 
They visited the children’s clinical hospital to debate the key goals of the development of the national healthcare system outlined in the election program of the candidate.
 
Then they met with the residents of Almaty region in the culture palace in Konayev. Some 200 people gathered there.
 
Besides, the members of the republican public headquarters met with mothers of many children to debate preelection initiatives of the candidate to support rising generation and social maintenance of the families in hardships.
 

Kazakh President endorses law on amnesty

02.11.2022, 17:09 22056
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev endorsed the Law of Kazakhstan "On amnesty", the Akorda press service reports.
 
The text of the law is published in the press.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

