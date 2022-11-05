This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President to meet foreign diplomats in Akorda
relevant news
UNESCO project on glacial outburst floods in Central Asia sums up its first year
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign Minister Tleuberdi visits UAE
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Türkiye’s Göknur Gida, Baiterek Holding discuss coop
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New U.S. Ambassador presents credentials to First Deputy FM of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan voices its stance on key directions as secretaries of CIS security councils meet
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Senators adopt law "On Constitutional Court"
The goal of the constitutional law is to implement the amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan in regards to the transformation of the Constitutional Council into the Constitutional Court. The law aims also at enhancement of human rights institutions, ensuring strict observance of the provisions of the Main Law and expanding citizens’ access to the constitutional control," Senator Andrey Lukin said presenting the bill.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters meet voters in Almaty rgn
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President endorses law on amnesty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
05.11.2022, 14:00China Space Station completes T-shape basic structure assembly in orbit 02.11.2022, 20:3926456Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters meet voters in Almaty rgn 31.10.2022, 14:0825206Kazakh and German FMs hold talks in Astana 31.10.2022, 14:1625156Postage stamp marks 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary 31.10.2022, 15:1724996Kazakhstan hails opening of branches of leading German universities 31.10.2022, 16:5224851Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov, German FM Annalena Baerbock hold meeting 28.10.2022, 17:4544966Tokayev expresses condolences to Iran’s leader Ebrahim Raisi over terror attack 22.10.2022, 15:4041591Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations 22.10.2022, 14:2041551Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad 22.10.2022, 20:3841366Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day 22.10.2022, 19:4841346Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk