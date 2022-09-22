Система Orphus

President Tokayev addresses general debate of UNGA 77th session

21.09.2022, 07:09 931
President Tokayev addresses general debate of UNGA 77th session
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the general debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
Mr. President,
 
Mr. Secretary-General,
 
Excellencies,
 
First of all, I congratulate Mr. Korosi on his election as President of the seventy-seventh session of the General Assembly.
 
We meet here at UN headquarters at a critical time for humanity.
 
The world of today appears to have entered a new, increasingly bitter, period of geopolitical confrontation.
 
The long-standing international system - based on order and responsibility is giving way to a new, more chaotic and unpredictable one.
 
The global system of checks and balances has failed to maintain peace and stability.
 
The security architecture is eroding.
 
Mutual distrust between global powers is dangerously deepening.
 
The world is falling prey to a new set of military conflicts.
 
For the first time in two generations, we face the prospect of the use of nuclear weapons, and not even as a last resort.
 
New fault lines are creating artificial barriers and economic isolation.
 
Economic and political sanctions have become "a new norm" that erodes the supply chains that ensure food security, threatening millions, especially in vulnerable communities.
 
These problems contribute to the mounting challenges of soaring inflation, job losses, and fears of a worldwide recession, especially for developing nations.
 
Finally, these crises severely hamper the urgent action we all agreed to combat climate change and enhance sustainable development.
 
Some 77 years ago, the founding members placed within the UN Charter the principles and norms of international law that have successfully guided us ever since.
 
There is nothing more important now than to return to the foundational principles that lie at the root of this universal organization. In particular, we must rethink the linkages between three primordial principles: the sovereign equality of states, the territorial integrity of states, and peaceful coexistence between states.
 
These three principles are
 
inter-dependent. To respect one is to respect the other two. To undermine one is to undermine the other two.
 
When the global disarmament regime – both conventional and nuclear – weakens, these three principles are threatened.
 
Conversely, as these three principles are respected, they grow in strength.
 
Together they become the basis for greater inter-state cooperation at every level: sub-regional, regional, and global.
 
This is the global prosperity dividend.
 
This system of values, embodied in the UN, remains a beacon of hope for millions of people in different parts of our planet.
 
We must staunchly defend these values, the UN as its core, and the spirit of cooperation which underpins it.
 
In other words, we cannot simply shrug our shoulders and agree with polarization and division.
 
We cannot afford indecision or narrow interests detrimental to this common heritage and our collective good.
 
Too much is at stake.
 
Therefore, Kazakhstan stands ready to cooperate with all relevant actors in a spirit of inclusiveness, multilateralism and goodwill.
 
I am convinced that the challenges of our time can only be overcome by countries acting together.
 
To achieve our shared goals, we must go forward in the following directions.
 
The multiple and often interconnected crises of recent years have exposed significant gaps in global governance.
 
They have highlighted the need to modernize and reform the United Nations.
 
The UN must be better prepared for future challenges and opportunities. In this respect, Kazakhstan welcomed the proposals in the report of the Secretary-General entitled "Our Common Agenda."
 
This is an important opportunity to reaffirm the Charter of the United Nations, reinvigorate multilateralism, boost implementation of existing commitments, agree on concrete solutions to new challenges, and restore trust among Member States.
 
We look forward to contributing to the consultations at the ministerial meeting next year and to the holding of the 2024 Summit of the Future.
 
We must move from simply responding to global challenges and crises to preventing and better predicting emerging trends and integrating our assessments into strategic planning and policymaking.
 
For this very purpose, Kazakhstan proposed 30 years ago the idea of convening the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).
 
In the context of new challenges and threats we hope to transform CICA into a full-fledged international organization at the upcoming summit in October in Astana to contribute to global mediation and peace-making.
 
With only eight years until 2030, the Sustainable Development Goals are hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, a "triple planetary crisis" (climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution) and conflicts around the world.
 
We need to get back on track before it's too late.
 
Our top priority must be to build resilience to future turmoil and ensure a sustainable, equitable and inclusive recovery.
 
To this end, we need a frank dialogue between East and West and a new global security paradigm based on the principles of mutual trust and multifaceted cooperation.
 
Given the current crisis and increased geopolitical tensions, there is an acute need for a process under UN auspices that can lead to detente and conflict prevention.
 
Kazakhstan has suffered terribly from past nuclear weapons testing, so we understand very clearly the dangers of escalating tensions between nuclear powers.
 
For this reason, nuclear disarmament has become a key part of Kazakh foreign policy and we will be continuously struggling for a world free of nuclear arsenals.
 
Despite some progress in this area, unfortunately, the whole record is not that positive. We are alarmed by the increased rivalry and rhetoric of Nuclear States.
 
We are also concerned at the lack of progress made by the NPT review conferences.
 
Elaborating new mechanisms to ensure disarmament and nonproliferation is a daunting task ahead.
 
Similarly, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgent need to manage and reduce biological risks and dangers.
 
It should be of universal concern that we still rely on the Biological Weapons Convention – now 50 years old – without any effort to create an agency or body for international cooperation.
 
In this context, I would like to reiterate my earlier proposal to establish an International Agency for Biological Safety.
 
Along with threats to international security, climate change requires greater international cooperation and solidarity as well.
 
Around the world, people are facing existential threats from weather and environmental change.
 
If we are to turn this tide, we need more action, and we need it fast.
 
Many of us have taken bold steps already. In Kazakhstan, we have pledged the total transformation of the oil- and coal-dependent energy sector into a Net Zero economy by 2060.
 
To save our planet, we need investment at greater levels than we have ever seen.
 
However, climate action cannot come at the expense of development or modernization.
 
Therefore, at COP27 later this year, member states, as well as the global business community, must once again scale up their commitment to greater climate finance.
 
That agenda relates directly to the global food security crisis. My country, as the world’s seventh largest grain producer, is the breadbasket of Central Asia. We are committed to utilizing this agricultural potential to fight global food insecurity.
 
Kazakhstan will continue to act as a reliable supplier of grain and other food-staples. It also intends to grow its cooperation with the Islamic Food Security Organization, located in Kazakhstan, as well as UN agencies.
 
It is imperative in this connection to exclude food and fertilizers from any sanctions and restrictions whatsoever.
 
Once again, current economic and social upheavals require a collective effort.
 
Commitment to the 2030 Agenda remains an integral part of our national and global agenda.
 
In addition, fair trade regimes are crucial to global economic recovery.
 
In this context, I would like to commend the constructive decisions coming out of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference, chaired by Kazakhstan.
 
The current geopolitical situation also highlights the importance of a reliable and diversified global transit and transport infrastructure.
 
We are seeing this in our own region. Kazakhstan, the largest landlocked developing country, is becoming a vital Asian land corridor to Europe.
 
The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or Middle Corridor has received a new impetus. We expect cargo volume through Kazakhstan to increase significantly in the years ahead.
 
We must ensure that the Caspian Sea becomes a sea of ??peace and new opportunities.
 
In the months ahead, Kazakhstan will help mitigate the most immediate impacts of limited access to energy and critical raw materials caused by trade and supply chain disruptions.
 
In the long-term, we aim to diversify our sources of energy, with a particular focus on green hydrogen and renewables.
 
Speaking about Central Asia, we should bear in mind that it has already become a region of vast opportunities for international cooperation.
 
Together with our Central Asian partners, we are committed to strengthening political interaction and deepening economic ties to move our region forward.
 
We agreed to coexist as good neighbors and diversify our cooperation.
 
This credo is based on our significant natural and agricultural resources, human capital, transport and transit potential. We are a "buffer market" between East and West, South and North.
 
We intend to work together with all stakeholders to address a pressing regional agenda that includes climate change, the Aral Sea, rational use of water resources, border delimitation, combating extremism, and expanding intra-regional trade.
 
That is why we consider it important to establish the UN Regional Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
 
Kazakhstan sees the future Afghanistan as a truly independent, neutral, united, prosperous state, living in peace with its neighbors.
 
Therefore, we support the difficult process of nation-building in that country, including life-saving humanitarian assistance.
 
Dear colleagues,
 
As President of Kazakhstan I am absolutely committed to build a Just Kazakhstan, one in which every citizen has the same opportunities, rights, and protections.
 
Justice in my country must prevail. Law and order will become pillars of our society.
 
The most important part of this path is transformative political reform.
 
Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in Kazakhstan over the coming months. According to my proposal the presidential mandate has been limited to one seven-year term. It is a real breakthrough in developing democracy in Kazakhstan.
 
At the same time, we will be firmly adhering to my formula of a "Strong President – Authoritative Parliament – Accountable Government". I am convinced, this formula excellently serves the national interests of Kazakhstan.
 
We also aim to de-monopolize the economy.
 
We are taking steps to ensure that the wealthiest in our society play their part in our quest for a Just Kazakhstan, along with diversifying our economy and increasing investments in human capital.
 
Recently, I initiated the creation of a National Fund for Children. Starting in 2024, 50% of the investment income from the National Welfare Fund will be allocated to special savings accounts for children until their adulthood. These funds could be used for education or housing purposes.
 
A special private charity fund "For the people of Kazakhstan" also now provides assistance to ordinary citizens for healthcare, education and social security aims.
 
We aim to further expand the empowerment and participation of women in economic and public life.
 
Comprehensive national transformation is not a simple process, and there will certainly be pitfalls and bumps in the road.
 
But, if we are firmly to meet the expectations of Kazakh citizens, we cannot deviate from this strategic path!
 
Over the past three years we have carried out substantial transformations through four packages of political reforms.
 
For example, new laws passed by the Parliament simplified political parties’ registration and reduced the threshold for parties to enter Parliament from 7% to 5%.
 
To promote a wider involvement of citizens in governance, there is now a mandatory
 
30 % quota for women and young people in electoral party legislative lists.
 
To make local administration more accountable, local mayors are now directly elected.
 
To foster a more open culture between society and government, we have changed the law on peaceful assembly: government authorization is no longer required.
 
Following its international commitments on the fundamental right to life and human dignity, Kazakhstan abolished the death penalty.
 
A Just Kazakhstan depends on our
 
multi-ethnic and multi-confessional solidarity. The "Unity in Diversity" principle will be preserved at all costs.
 
Last week, the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions was successfully held in Kazakhstan.
 
The Congress once again highlighted the importance of religious tolerance, dialogue, and mediation. We are ready to build bridges and provide platforms for dialogue wherever needed.
 
Dear friends,
 
This year marks 30 years of Kazakhstan – United Nations partnership.
 
The Organization has contributed strongly to the formation and strengthening of independent Kazakhstan.
 
Over that period, we have worked for the aims of the Charter in all major UN organs, from ECOSOC to the Human Rights Council to the Security Council.
 
Kazakhstan will remain at the forefront of advancing a more modern, efficient, transparent, and accountable Organization.
 
Never in history have we had such a need for responsible leadership for the next generations.
 
Remembering our past makes us responsible for our future.
 
Together with you, we will spare no effort toward building a safer, more sustainable and prosperous global community.
 
Thank you!
 
Kazakh Head of State to ensure fair presidential election

21.09.2022, 18:14 9511
Kazakh Head of State to ensure fair presidential election
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted in his address that he would ensure that the election campaign is to be held in strict compliance with the law, Kazinform reports.
 

As the incumbent Head of State, I ensure that the holding of election campaign will be in strict compliance with the law. It will be held in a just, open way and with the broad participation of domestic and international observers," Tokayev noted in his address to the people of Kazakhstan following the signing of the decree on the holding of an early presidential election on November 20 this year.

 
According to him, the election will launch an election cycle, which will drastically reboot the entire political system of the country.
 

This will enable us to focus on tackling long-term tasks in the future so as to ensure sustainable economic growth, increase the wellbeing, and standard of life of citizens," reads the address. 

 
Kazakhstan to hold early presidential election on Nov 20

21.09.2022, 17:21 9636
Kazakhstan to hold early presidential election on Nov 20
Kazakh incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to hold an early presidential election on November 20 this year, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The decree takes effect on the day of its signature. 
 
Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh PM

21.09.2022, 14:41 9721
Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh PM
Images | WAM/Khoder Nashar
H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, on September 20 received Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, and his delegation.
 
The meeting addressed ways of enhancing the cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan, in line with their process of development, as well as issues of mutual concern, WAM reports.
 
Sheikh Mansour highlighted the importance of the deep-rooted strategic partnership between the two countries, noting that the UAE’s leadership is keen to strengthen their ties.
 
He also wished Smailov and his delegation a successful visit to the UAE, to achieve its goals of improving the bilateral ties between the two countries, launching mutual development projects and attracting investment.
 
Sheikh Mansour and Smailov attended the signing of seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and cooperation protocols between the UAE and Kazakhstan.
 
Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Serikkali Brekeshev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, talked about a roadmap for implementing an MoU signed by the two ministries. They also signed the Green Bridge Partnership Programme charter.
 
Under the same framework, Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Kairat Turibayev, Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, signed an MoU between the two ministries in the area of technical regulations, standardisation, conformity assessment, accreditation and standards.
 
Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Performance Improvement, and Kuanysh Yergaliyev, Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan, signed a cooperation protocol in the field of higher education.
 
Moreover, the national archives of both countries agreed on a cooperation protocol, which was signed by Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director-General of the National Archives, and Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan.
 
The two sides also signed an MoU between the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan and the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi in the field of tourism, which was signed by Saud Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Under-Secretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism, and Yerkinbayev.
 
Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei, President of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, signed a cooperation agreement with Kairat Torebayev, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.
 
The meeting was attended by Suhail Al Mazrouei; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan; Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Abdul Rahman Al Hammadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Performance Improvement; Saud Abdul Aziz Al Hosani, Under-Secretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism; Abdullah Al Mazrouei, and Abdullah Al Ali.
 
The official delegation of Kazakhstan included Minbekov Madyar, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the UAE; Koishebayev Galimjan, Head of the Prime Minister’s Office; Karachukiyev Yerbul, Minister of Agriculture; Waskinbayev Kirbek, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development; Prikshev Serikali, Minister of Environment, Geology and Resources Natural; Yadarov Al Mas, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Gorbekov Morad, First Deputy Minister of Energy.
 
Sheikh Mansour received Smailov upon his arrival yesterday with his accompanying delegation to the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.
 
Source: kazinform
 
President Tokayev reiterates strategic partnership with US, calls world leaders to comply with UN Charter

21.09.2022, 13:38 9816
Kazakhstan is willing to diversify and expand cooperation with the United States, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the Kazakh American investment roundtable in New York on September 19. The visit included meetings with top management of some of the biggest American companies, and international financial institutions and the participation in the General Debates of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. More about the visit and where the bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and the United States stand are in the latest article of Kazinform.
 

My team has a great track record in helping you attract investment that makes it easier for your companies to do business in one of the fastest-growing economies in the region. I hope that today's meeting will serve as a practical step in promoting trade and economic and investment cooperation, as well as further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the US," Tokayev told the roundtable.

 
Trade and investments
 
The US, in fact, is among the top three foreign investors in Kazakhstan, investing nearly $48.8 billion since 2005, which accounts for 13.5 percent of all foreign investments attracted in the country, according to the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.
 
American investments in the mining sector account for 30 percent of all FDI in Kazakhstan's mining sector. The US also invests in the country’s financial and insurance activities (share of 6.6 percent) and exploration (9.8 percent).
 
As of January 1, 2022, 695 enterprises with American capital were registered in the country, including 658 small, 15 medium-sized, and 22 large enterprises.
 

168 Kazakh-American enterprises are concentrated in wholesale and retail trade, 181 in other services, and 83 in professional, scientific, and technical activities. " There are only 36 U.S. companies in the manufacturing industry," reads the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy statement.

 
Between January and July this year, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and US reached US$1.5 billion, 36.6 percent more than in the same period last year.
 
During his meetings with top executives of leading American companies, the focus on cooperation in energy, agriculture, IT, and areas with high-added values was evident. These are the areas needed for Kazakhstan to diversify its economy, which for years has significantly relied on its abundant hydrocarbon reserves.
 
According to Bekzhan Sadykov, a chief research fellow at the Kazakh Institute of Strategic Studies, Tokayev's visit to the US is important as it offered a chance to intensify trade and economic relations.
 

Today our country is on the threshold of change and plays a key role in the region. First, economic cooperation will unlock the potential of industries in which Kazakhstan has advantages. Several meetings have been held with representatives of businesses present on a global level. Approaches of these companies will allow us to orient the economic community of our country to find answers to global challenges," said the expert.

 
The IT sector is another area where Kazakhstan can benefit from U.S. expertise. Kazakhstan is also continuing its effort to develop IT in the country and is committed to training 100,000 IT specialists and increasing IT exports to US$500 million by 2025.
 

Kazakhstan is interested in the experience of a leading technological country to form innovative areas of the economy based on technology. Today it is important to comply with technological trends that increasingly form the basis for new sectors of the economy," said Sadykov.

 
Addressing the roundtable, Tokayev spoke about the economic potential of Kazakhstan, the largest economy in Central Asia, and the measures to improve investment attractiveness. He also reported on the opportunities for implementing joint investment projects in digitalization, finance, renewable energy, and agricultural, industrial, transport, and logistics industries.
 
Overall, U.S. investors can help implement projects worth 320 billion tenge (US$667.7 million). The plan is to implement 8 projects with U.S. investors in Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan regions, and Almaty city in 2022-2027.
 
The General Debates of the UN General Assembly
 
On Sept. 20, President Tokayev addressed the General Debates of the UN General Assembly, the central event of his visit to New York. The 77th session kicked off on September 13 focusing on the theme – "A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges."
 
Opening the General Debates, the UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi called for "solutions through solidarity, sustainability and science."
 

The challenges are great. And they are interconnected. But they are not insurmountable," said Korosi. He also announced his intention to advance negotiations for reforming the UN Security Council to "more equitably represent 21st-century realities."

 

This is a matter of credibility for our entire Organization and our multilateral order," he added.

 
In his remarks, President Tokayev said the meeting at the UN headquarters is taking place at "a critical time for humanity" when the world appears to have entered a new, as he described "increasingly bitter," period of growing geopolitical confrontation.
 

The long-standing international system - based on order and responsibility is giving way to a new, more chaotic, and unpredictable one. The global system of checks and balances has failed to maintain peace and stability. The security architecture is eroding. Mutual distrust between global powers is dangerously deepening. The world is falling prey to a new set of military conflicts. For the first time in two generations, we face the prospect of the use of nuclear weapons, and not even as a last resort," said the President.

 
Expressing concern about growing artificial barriers and economic isolation, he said economic and political sanctions have become a "new normal," eroding the supply chains that ensure food security, threatening millions, especially in vulnerable communities.
 
He urged the world community to "rethink the linkages between three primordial principles: the sovereign equality of states, the territorial integrity of states, and peaceful coexistence between states."
 

These three principles are interdependent. To respect one is to respect the other two. To undermine one is to undermine the other two. When the global disarmament regime – both conventional and nuclear – weakens, these three principles are threatened. Conversely, as these three principles are respected, they grow in strength. Together they become the basis for greater inter-state cooperation at every level: sub-regional, regional, and global. This is the global prosperity dividend," said Tokayev.

 
He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s will to work together for a common cause and in a "spirit of inclusiveness, multilateralism, and goodwill."
 
Tokayev expressed support for Our Common Agenda, a report launched on September 10, 2021, which looks ahead to the next 25 years and represents the UN Secretary-General’s vision for the future of global cooperation, calling for inclusive, networked, and effective multilateralism to better respond to humanity’s most pressing challenges.
 
The approach to global challenges must be changed, he noted – instead of responding to crises, the world needs to be proactive to prevent them in the first place. He brought the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) as an example of how this could be done.
 
Thirty years ago, in October 1992 at the 47th Session of the UN GA, Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed the idea to convene a regional organization to ensure peace, security, and stability in Asia, exactly from the same rostrum where Tokayev was delivering his address. The CICA initiative was born on this day and 30 years later, according to Tokayev, the nation hopes to transform CICA into a full-fledged international organization at the upcoming summit in October in Astana to contribute to global mediation and peace-making.
 
Tokayev spoke in detail about Central Asia, what he called a "region of vast opportunities for international cooperation."
 

We intend to work together with all stakeholders to address a pressing regional agenda that includes climate change, the Aral Sea, rational use of water resources, border delimitation, combating extremism, and expanding intra-regional trade," said Tokayev.

 
The issues Tokayev raised at the UN echo what he wrote in his article published on September 20 in Politico, an influential American magazine. In his article, Tokayev reiterated Kazakhstan would not opt for isolation or turn inward, "even in the face of major international pressures, which have created difficulties in our country — and others."
 

Instead, we are doubling down on the liberal, international, open policies that have driven such a dramatic increase in standards of living around the world. My country is at a crossroads. If we fail to answer the critical questions that face us at this juncture, we risk falling into the ‘middle-income trap’ and, in the process, disappointing an entire generation of optimistic, energetic, and ambitious young citizens," he wrote.

 
As President Tokayev completes his working visit to New York, it is just a matter of time whether he would fulfill his promises of a New and Fair Kazakhstan. 
 
Written by Assel Satubaldina
 
Tokayev proposes to set up UN Regional Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty

21.09.2022, 12:37 9986
Tokayev proposes to set up UN Regional Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty
Images | akorda.kz
Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to establish UN Regional Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, Kazinform reports.
 

Speaking about Central Asia, we should bear in mind that it has already become a region of vast opportunities for international cooperation. Together with our Central Asian partners, we are committed to strengthening political interaction and deepening economic ties to move our region forward. We agreed to coexist as good neighbors and diversify our cooperation," the President said.

 
In his words, this credo is based on our significant natural and agricultural resources, human capital, transport and transit potential.
 

We are a "buffer market" between East and West, South and North. We intend to work together with all stakeholders to address a pressing regional agenda that includes climate change, the Aral Sea, rational use of water resources, border delimitation, combating extremism, and expanding intra-regional trade. That is why we consider it important to establish the UN Regional Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

 
He added that Kazakhstan sees the future Afghanistan as a truly independent, neutral, united, prosperous state, living in peace with its neighbors.
 

Therefore, we support the difficult process of nation-building in that country, including life-saving humanitarian assistance," the Kazakh Leader concluded. 

 
President: We must ensure that Caspian Sea becomes sea of peace and new opportunities

21.09.2022, 12:05 9986

We must ensure that the Caspian Sea becomes a sea of peace and new opportunities," President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated taking the floor at the General Debates of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kazinform reports.

 

The current geopolitical situation also highlights the importance of a reliable and diversified global transit and transport infrastructure. We are seeing this in our own region. Kazakhstan, the largest landlocked developing country, is becoming a vital Asian land corridor to Europe.The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or Middle Corridor has received a new impetus. We expect cargo volume through Kazakhstan to increase significantly in the years ahead," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

 

We must ensure that the Caspian Sea becomes a sea of peace and new opportunities. In the months ahead, Kazakhstan will help mitigate the immediate impacts of limited access to energy and critical raw materials caused by trade and supply chain disruptions," the Head of State added.

 
As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, in the long-term, Kazakhstan aims to diversify its sources of energy, with a particular focus on green hydrogen and renewables. 
 
Kazakhstan to continue struggling for nuclear-weapon-free world - President

21.09.2022, 11:13 10046
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed concern over the growing rivalry of nuclear powers and assured that Kazakhstan will keep struggling for a nuclear-weapon-free world, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Kazakhstan has suffered terribly from past nuclear weapons testing, so we understand very clearly the dangers of escalating tensions between nuclear powers. For this reason, nuclear disarmament has become a key part of Kazakh foreign policy and we will be continuously struggling for a world free of nuclear arsenals," the Kazakh Leader said at the General Debates of the UN General Assembly in New York.

 
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, despite some progress in this area, unfortunately, the whole record is not that positive. Kazakhstan is alarmed by the increased rivalry and rhetoric of Nuclear States and lack of progress made by the NPT review conferences, he noted. 
 
President suggests using CICA as platform for global mediation and peacemaking

21.09.2022, 09:46 10131
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offers to use the platform of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia for global mediation and peacemaking, Kazinform reports.
 

We must move from simply responding to global challenges and crises to preventing and better predicting emerging trends and integrating our assessments into strategic planning and policymaking. For this very purpose, Kazakhstan proposed 30 years ago the idea of convening the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). In the context of new challenges and threats we hope to transform CICA into a full-fledged international organization at the upcoming summit in October in Astana to contribute to global mediation and peace-making," the Kazakh President said at the General Debates of the UN General Assembly’s 77th session.

 
The CICA Summit is slated for October 12-13, 2022 in the capital of Kazakhstan. 
 
