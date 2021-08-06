President Tokayev arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit

Images | open sources
On August 6, 2021, the President of Kazakhstan is set to participate in the Consultative Meeting of the Leaders of the Central Asian countries. A number of bilateral meetings is also planned on the sidelines of the high-level event in Ashgabat.
In addition, the participants of the summit are expected to attend an exhibition of national products and a concert of Central Asian performers.
Source: Kazinform
