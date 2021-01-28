President Tokayev assigns to establish Economic Crimes Agency

At today’s extended meeting of the Kazakh Government President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to found the Economic Crimes Agency.

The President noted that there was initiated the record number of cases against organized criminal groups in the shadow economy in Kazakhstan in 2020. Activities of 73 criminal groups were stopped.

The Head of State charged to create the Economic Crimes Agency under the President in a short span of time to raise independence of decision-making and avoid conflict of interests.













