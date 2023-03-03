President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Gratitude Day
Today, amid unprecedented global challenges and large-scale transformations in our country, the mutual support and responsibility of each citizen for a common future are of particular importance," the congratulatory message reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
PM Smailov, Ambassador Zhang Xiao discuss key issues of Kazakhstan-China coop
Our countries possess huge potential in agricultural products supply. Kazakhstan’s enterprises are willing to ramp up the export of food products to China. The elimination of trade barriers and restrictions is of special importance," said the Kazakh Prime Minister.
We believe that we have great potential for bringing our relations to a brand new level. We need to set more ambitious goals," the Chinese ambassador noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Wabtec ramps up production of locomotives, strengthens service support in Kazakhstan
We see great potential for further growth and development of this sphere, which requires the inflow of new investments and modern technologies. In this regard, we welcome the intention of Wabtec to expand its presence in our country," Alikhan Smailov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev receives U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken
At the same time we are thankful to you and your team for gathering the Central Asian leaders here in Astana. I hope that together with our colleagues - foreign ministers - we will participate in a more specific work on unification of the region, by creating stronger ties and closer interaction. I believe that this will be of great significance for the people of Central Asia and the U.S. We intend to interact at the highest level. I am glad to be here and contribute to the strengthening of our cooperation," he added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State receives PM Alikhan Smailov
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
2023 Elections: 111 international observers accredited
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
EU to allocate €100mln for CA to address environmental issues
We are discussing how the European Union and other donors may help the region’s countries better address these issues," he said.
This project closely cooperated with the relevant ministry in Kazakhstan to assist in implementation of environmental legislation. There are various standards which could be implemented in Kazakhstan including in the modernization of Kazakhstan's industry," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invites Finnish President to visit Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State receives Shymkent mayor
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
02.03.2023, 10:41PM Smailov, Ambassador Zhang Xiao discuss key issues of Kazakhstan-China coop 02.03.2023, 07:312326Kazakhstan not put on a ‘black list’ by EU in regards to Schengen visas 02.03.2023, 09:022186Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia to build wind power plant in Zhetysu region 02.03.2023, 11:502091New investment project to be implemented in Kazakhstan’s metallurgy sector 02.03.2023, 15:361976Kazakhstan, France mull creation of genetics center 24.02.2023, 13:3953191Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invites Finnish President to visit Kazakhstan 24.02.2023, 15:0952586EU to allocate €100mln for CA to address environmental issues 24.02.2023, 14:3038671Kazakhstan set to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Finland 24.02.2023, 12:5038191Kazakhstan, Latvia focus on parliamentary cooperation 24.02.2023, 08:3936531U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan 17.02.2023, 20:16122356Kazakhstan is determined to expand cooperation with EBRD - Kazakh PM 17.02.2023, 15:17112801British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan 17.02.2023, 13:35106861Kazakhstan to launch 41 renewable energy projects by 2025 16.02.2023, 20:4699486Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone 15.02.2023, 12:2997391Kazakh rescuers pulled 88 bodies from quake rubble in Türkiye