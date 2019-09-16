President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Constitution Day

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Constitution Day, the President’s press service reports.

Dear compatriots! Let me congratulate you on the Constitution Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan! The history speaks volumes about our people’s striving for the supremacy of law, provision of basic rights and human freedom. The Constitution of Kazakhstan having embodied the best practices, historic and national traditions laid a solid foundation for the national unity and the country’s Independence. Next year we will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan which warrants development and progress," the message reads.

The President also pointed out that the country’s goal is to ensure economic advance, to meet social needs, raise people’s living standards and upgrade the country’s political system.

The Constitution will further serve the interests of the nation, contribute to further development of Kazakhstan. Wish all Kazakhstanis good health, prosperity and success," the congratulatory message reads.

