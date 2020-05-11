President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Defender of the Fatherland Day

Dear compatriots!





I congratulate you on the Defender of the Fatherland Day!





The best traditions of Kazakhstan’s army are a natural continuation of the heroism of our ancestors, who bravely defended their Motherland, as well as the unparalleled feats of the Great Patriotic War participants. There days the military personnel successfully demonstrate their combat training and fortitude, and reliably protecting the Independence of Kazakhstan.





On this glorious day, we honor all those who have dedicated themselves to the military cause and remain faithful to the oath. I would like to express my gratitude to those who are on combat duty, serve in the army and navy units, and guard the state border and the air space of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Special thanks are due for the active participation of military personnel in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including those called up for special training camps. They show an example of true patriotism and valiant service to the country.





Strengthening the defense potential, supporting the military and their families are priorities of our state.





I wish all military personnel good health, prosperity, and new achievements in the noble and honorable cause of serving the Motherland!













