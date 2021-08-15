President Tokayev decrees to award Tokyo Olympic medalists

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a degree to award the state orders to the winners of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, the presidential press office said on Friday.

According to the decree, Yeldos Smetov was awarded the Barys Order, 3rd class, for the outstanding sports achievements at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Zulfiya Chinshanlo, who won bronze in weightlifting, was given the Dostyk Order, 2nd class.

Other Tokyo 2020 Olympics medal winners Igor Son, Kamshybek Kunkabayev, Saken Bibossinov, Nurislam Sanayev, Darkhan Assadilov, and Sofiya Berultseva were honored with the Kurmet Order.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.