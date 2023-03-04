President Tokayev in Shymkent for informal meeting with Uzbek counterpart
Tokayev meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
Deputy FM Vassilenko meets Head of CIS Observation Mission Anfimov
PM Smailov, Ambassador Zhang Xiao discuss key issues of Kazakhstan-China coop
Our countries possess huge potential in agricultural products supply. Kazakhstan’s enterprises are willing to ramp up the export of food products to China. The elimination of trade barriers and restrictions is of special importance," said the Kazakh Prime Minister.
We believe that we have great potential for bringing our relations to a brand new level. We need to set more ambitious goals," the Chinese ambassador noted.
Wabtec ramps up production of locomotives, strengthens service support in Kazakhstan
We see great potential for further growth and development of this sphere, which requires the inflow of new investments and modern technologies. In this regard, we welcome the intention of Wabtec to expand its presence in our country," Alikhan Smailov said.
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Gratitude Day
Today, amid unprecedented global challenges and large-scale transformations in our country, the mutual support and responsibility of each citizen for a common future are of particular importance," the congratulatory message reads.
President Tokayev receives U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken
At the same time we are thankful to you and your team for gathering the Central Asian leaders here in Astana. I hope that together with our colleagues - foreign ministers - we will participate in a more specific work on unification of the region, by creating stronger ties and closer interaction. I believe that this will be of great significance for the people of Central Asia and the U.S. We intend to interact at the highest level. I am glad to be here and contribute to the strengthening of our cooperation," he added.
Head of State receives PM Alikhan Smailov
2023 Elections: 111 international observers accredited
