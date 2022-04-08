Система Orphus

President Tokayev meets with Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov

05.04.2022, 20:06 12656
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov. During the meeting, the Head of State heard a report on the main indicators of the development of the fuel and energy complex of the country and the measures taken due to the situation in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The minister reported the President on the finalization of the comprehensive plan for the development of the gas sector, providing for the improvement of pricing for liquified gas taking into account the containment of costs for the socially disadvantaged, improvement of the resource base, further gasification of the regions, modernization and expansion of gas transport system of Kazakhstan.
 
Tokayev instructed the minister of energy to handle the increasing number of accidents at the enterprises of fuel and energy complex of the country, in particular the situation at the Petropavlovsk Central Heating and Power Plant-2.
 
Tokayev holds phone conversation with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov

06.04.2022, 17:20 8466
The Presidents discussed the prospects for the development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership focusing on the enhancement of trade and economic cooperation and interaction in the international arena, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The Kazakh Head of State noted that his State visit to Kyrgyzstan in May this year will definitely give a serious impetus to the strategic partnership between the two countries.
 
Tokayev also congratulated Sadyr Japarov on the successful completion of the talks over the status of the Kumtor gold deposit.
 
The two also exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.
 
Prosecutor General reported to Tokayev on return of assets from abroad

06.04.2022, 17:10 8641
Prosecutor General reported to Tokayev on return of assets from abroad
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prosecutor General Berik Asylov, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The head of state listened to the report of the Prosecutor General on the course of the investigation into the January events.
 
The President was also informed about the intensification of work on the return of assets from abroad. In order to identify the leakage of criminal capital of the defendants in high-profile criminal cases, their transfers abroad are analyzed.
 
Berik Asylov reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the implementation of his instructions, voiced in a recent Address to the people of Kazakhstan. In particular, amendments are being prepared to Article 83 of the Constitution on the right of the Prosecutor General to apply to the Constitutional Court, and the development of a new Constitutional Law "On the Prosecutor's Office" has begun. The priority of the profile law will be the protection of the constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens.
 
The draft law is planned to include provisions on the mechanism of interaction with the Commissioner for Human Rights, human rights activists and civil society, increasing the independence and responsibility of prosecutors.
 
In addition, the Head of State was informed about the implementation of instructions regarding the empowerment of prosecutors to investigate torture, strengthening responsibility for domestic violence.
 
Noting the importance of intensifying the interaction of the supervisory body with the public, the President gave a number of instructions to the Prosecutor General. 
 
World leaders congratulate Kazakh President on Ramadan

06.04.2022, 17:04 8641
World leaders sent congratulatory telegrams to the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the occasion of the beginning of the sacred month of Ramadan, the Akorda press service reports.
 
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that strong friendship, good neighborliness, strategic partnership binding the two nations have grown rapidly recently. He expressed confidence that widening of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan will benefit not only prosperity of both neighboring nations but also ensuring peace, stability in the entire region.
 
In his telegram King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev good health and happiness, and fraternal people of Kazakhstan further development and prosperity.
 
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, and other foreign leaders extended their congratulations on Ramadan.
 
Tokayev holds meeting with Samruk Kazyna Chairman Almassadam Satkaliyev

05.04.2022, 22:57 12656
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund Almassadam Satkaliyev during which he was presented with a report on the activity of the Fund for the three months of 2022, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
Almassadam Satkaliyev reported on the production and financial indicators of the Fund as well as the forecast for the current year. According to the information presented the Fund has so far achieved the planned targets. It is expected that such a trend will continue this year.
 
The Board Chairman also informed the Head of State about the implementation of priority projects of the Funs and the possible expansion of this list.
 
Following the meeting, Tokayev have a number of concrete instructions regarding the activity of Samruk Kazyna.
 
New Mayor of Zhanaozen city named

05.04.2022, 20:21 12656
New Mayor of Zhanaozen city named
Images | Akimat of the region
Aibek Kossuakov was named new Mayor of Zhanaozen city, Mangistau region, Kazinform reports.

Aibek Kossuakov is a graduate of the Yessnov Caspian State University, Kunayev Transport and Law University.

He began his professional career in 1997 as an operator at Karazhanbasmunay. Between 2001 and 2004 he worked in the private sector. From 2004 to 2006 he was Executive Director of Zhazyk JSC. In 2007 and 2020 he was Chairman of the Board of Taushyk auyl sharuashylygy.

In January 2020 and up until now he acted as the governor of Tupkaragansk district, Mangistau region.
 
Kazakh President receives Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev

05.04.2022, 17:40 12661
Kazakh President receives Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev, where the former heard a report on the current state of the agro-industrial complex of the country and the tasks for 2022. Special attention was placed on the measures to ensure food security and reform the sector, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
Karashukeev informed the Kazakh President on the implementation of the latter's tasks, including ones regarding the preparedness for the spring field work. The Ministry revalidated the presence of oil and lubricants, fertilizers, seed reserves as well as made sure the farmers has their machinery prepared. The President decided on a double rise in funding in agriculture. According to the minister, the sector is ready for spring sowing.
 
At the same time, the Head of State was familiarized with the steps towards improving the system of state support of the agro-industrial complex and veterinary, development of personal plots.
 
Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of instructions to ensure food security, introduce domestic goods to new markets, develop agrarian science, and qualitatively carry out spring sowing. The President also pointed out the importance of enhancing conytol over the processes of rational land use and undeveloped lands' returning.
 
Catalin Radu appointed as Director General of Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan

04.04.2022, 19:50 12856
By the decision of the Board of Directors, Catalin Radu was appointed as Director General of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan JSC, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan.
 
Catalin Radu has extensive experience in civil aviation. Previously, he held the position of Deputy Director for Flight Safety at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), as well as, the First Vice-President of the 37th Assembly of ICAO.
 
Throughout the years, Catalin Radu had held a number of executive and managerial positions at the Romanian Ministry of Transport. At the European level, he has more than 25 years of experience in safety, including within international aviation organizations. He also was the President of the ECAC - European Civil Aviation Conference, Vice President of EUROCONTROL and ECAC Coordinator for Safety Issues. Additionally, he served as Chairman of the High-Level Conference on USOAP/SMS/SSP and is a founder member of the Aviation Safety Foundation.
 
Control inspection begins in Armed Forces of Kazakhstan

04.04.2022, 17:15 9751
Control inspection begins in Armed Forces of Kazakhstan
Images | Kazakh Defense Ministry
This year the measure is carried out in a new format in line with the tasks of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to critically improve the combat readiness of the Army, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

According to the plan of the General Staff, the commands and military units were put on a drill.

Movement of military vehicles on their own wheels, by rail to polygons, where practical combat and training tasks are carried out, is conducted as part of the drill.

Tactical exercises and shooting, including at night, will be carried out at polygons. Assessment of coherence and capacity of commands to carry out tasks for the intended purpose, training level of soldiers as well as the ability of commanders to manage the subordinated and assigned units will be conducted.

All commands and units of the Kazakh Armed Forces as well as military control bodies will be subjected to the inspection.
 
