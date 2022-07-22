President Tokayev proposes to establish common mass media for CA region

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes it possible to create a common TV channel or a news agency for the Central Asian region. He said it today at the IV Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Leaders held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.

He pointed out the importance of enhancing cooperation in the prevention of negative phenomena in the media sphere affecting the entire region. "We should unite in countering any attempts of separating our nations and splitting our relations," the President stressed.

According to the President, mass media still faces information hunger in covering the life of the region’s countries. "We should break this tendency and probably establish a common TV channel or a news website," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

The Head of State arrived in Cholpon-Ata on July 20 to participate in the IV Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Leaders.