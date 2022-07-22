Система Orphus

President Tokayev proposes to establish common mass media for CA region

21.07.2022, 15:20 1326
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes it possible to create a common TV channel or a news agency for the Central Asian region. He said it today at the IV Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Leaders held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports. 
 
He pointed out the importance of enhancing cooperation in the prevention of negative phenomena in the media sphere affecting the entire region. "We should unite in countering any attempts of separating our nations and splitting our relations," the President stressed. 
 
According to the President, mass media still faces information hunger in covering the life of the region’s countries. "We should break this tendency and probably establish a common TV channel or a news website," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.
 
 The Head of State arrived in Cholpon-Ata on July 20 to participate in the IV Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Leaders.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

President Tokayev wraps up working trip to Kyrgyzstan

21.07.2022, 16:34 1516
President Tokayev wraps up working trip to Kyrgyzstan
Images | telegram/BOARD No. 1
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrapped up his two-day working visit to the Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel BORT N°1.
 
 During the visit President Tokayev took part in the informal meeting with his Kyrgyz and Uzbek counterparts Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev. 
 
On Day 2 of the trip the Kazakh leader attended the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Heads of State following which the participants inked a number of documents. Later in the day Kassym-Jomart Tokayev unveiled a bust of Mukhtar Auezov in his house museum in Cholpon-Ata.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Heads of CA states signs a number of documents in Kyrgyzstan

21.07.2022, 16:10 1426
Heads of CA states signs a number of documents in Kyrgyzstan
Images | Akorda
Following results of the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian leaders in Cholpon-Ata, the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan adopted a Joint Statement, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
 The participants approved the Regional Cooperation Development Roadmap for 2022-2024, the Concept of interaction within the framework of multilateral formats of the Central Asian countries as well as the Regional program "Green agenda" for Central Asia.
 
 In addition, they agreed the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation for the purpose of development of Central Asia in the 21st century. 
 
The Heads of State also signed the decision to extend the term of office of the President of the International Fund for saving the Aral Sea.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan ready to join construction of Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway line

21.07.2022, 12:36 1196
Kazakhstan ready to join construction of Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway line
Kazakhstan is ready to join the project of construction of the Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway line. The country can ensure a non-stop supply of track structures and rolling stock, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the IV Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Leaders held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, today. 
 
According to the Kazakh leader, the region’s countries should gradually improve transit conditions. 
 

In the new geopolitical realities, the role of the Central Asian region in the promotion and development of transcontinental trade is growing. In these conditions, Kazakhstan actively develops the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Since 2017, container transportation via the routes of this corridor has increased almost threefold. Besides, Kazakhstan is ready to join the construction of Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway line," the Kazakh leader stated. 

 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited the partners to use more actively the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad, the shortest route between East Asia and the Persian Gulf countries. 
 

During my recent visit to Iran, the first container train from Kazakhstan to Turkey through the territory of Turkmenistan and Iran was launched. This new logistics solution allows to cover a distance of over 6,000 kilometers in just 12 days. Kazakhstan’s ports of Aktau and Kuryk may provide an access to the markets of Middle East and Europe. Turkmenistan adheres to the same position and successfully develops the infrastructure of Turkmenbashi Port," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

 
 He stressed that the Central Asian region should not neglect the issues of transport communication development.
 
 "Presently we actively cooperate with Uzbekistan. The launch of Darbaza-Maktaaral railway line will let us double its capacity and reduce the terms of cargo transportation by 1.5 times. We also back the construction of Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz- border of Kazakhstan highway. In 2025, the reconstruction of Zhanaozen-Border of Turkmenistan road will be launched," the Kazakh President added.


Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan hold informal meeting

20.07.2022, 20:54 6101
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan hold informal meeting
Images | Telegram channel BOARD No. 1
An informal meeting of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took place in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh Head of State. 
 
The three Heads of State discussed the current state of and prospects for the development of mutual interaction between the countries, exchanged views on a number of issues of regional agenda during a cruise on Lake Issyk-Kul.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to German Federal President

19.07.2022, 21:53 11536
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurlan Onzhanov has presented his Letter of Credence to the Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh MFA’s press service.
 
 Following the official ceremony, the Kazakh diplomat informed the German leader about Kazakhstan’s current domestic and foreign policy agenda, including socio-economic reforms and fundamental political transformations launched by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Particular attention was paid to expanding bilateral trade, economic and investment ties.
 
 In light of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Germany this year, Ambassador Onzhanov and Federal President Steinmeier took stock of historic milestones and agreed to continue political dialogue, active economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation. At the conclusion of the talks, the German Head of State conveyed his best wishes to the leadership and people of Kazakhstan.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Outgoing Ambassador of Slovakia bids farewell at Kazakh MFA

19.07.2022, 17:45 11471
Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with the Ambassador of the Slovak Republic Milan Kollar on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in our country, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. 
 
Tileuberdi thanked the Ambassador for his work in this post and noted the positive dynamics of Kazakh-Slovak cooperation. He noted the constructive and regular nature of the political dialogue between the two countries, and also expressed Kazakhstan's interest in strengthening bilateral trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
 
 In recognition of his merits in the development of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Slovakia, Kollar was awarded the departmental anniversary medal "30th Anniversary of the Diplomatic Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan".
 
 In turn, the Ambassador of Slovakia expressed his sincere gratitude to the Government of Kazakhstan for the constant support during his diplomatic mission in our country.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan firmly committed to expanding and strengthening economic coop with EU – PM

19.07.2022, 17:20 11391
Kazakhstan firmly committed to expanding and strengthening economic coop with EU – PM
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smialov held a meeting of the Kazakhstan-European Union Dialogue Platform, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz. 
 
Opening the event, Prime Minister Smailov noted that EU has been one of the main political, trade and economic, investment partners of Kazakhstan for many years. 
 
Kazakhstan-EU trade turnover stood at $20.1bn, 51.2% more than in 2021, in six months of this year. 
 
Gross inflow of foreign investment rose 54% to reach $6.8bn in Q1 of 2022. At the same time, capital in mining was up 35.7% and hit $3.5bn. 
 

The EU takes an interest in Kazakhstan’s mining industry. Indeed, the potential of cooperation in the sector is huge. In this regard, we call on EU geological surveys for joint partnership in digitization, development of geological science, and creation of the infrastructure," said Smailov.

 
 The Kazakh Premier pointed out that as part of the automation process the single platform Kaznedra is under development by joining and integrating all the existing info-systems in the subsoil use area. The platform will facilitate provision of comprehensive service support to investors in a single window regime. 
 
The Kazakh government head highlighted that Kazakhstan interests in advanced methods of geophysical research along with traditional geological exploration works. 
 

Using this opportunity, I’d like to confirm the firm commitment of Kazakhstan to expand and strengthen our economic cooperation will the European Union countries once again," said Smailov. 

 
The meeting focused on development of mineral resources, usage of new technology, digitization of geological data, investment attraction, industrial waste recycling, and environmental protection.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan’s air defense forces use Israeli and Chinese-designed drones

19.07.2022, 13:25 13976
Kazakhstan’s air defense forces are set to use Turkish-designed drones, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
A batch of Turkish-designed ANKA attack drones will be delivered to the country this year, a source at Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry told Kazinform.
 
 It should be mentioned that Kazakhstan’s air defense forces already use the unmanned aerial vehicle systems manufactured in Israel and China. For instance, Israeli-made Skylark-1 and Chinese-designed Wing Loong. 
 
The ministry was unable to comment on the exact number of drones due to the confidential nature of information. 
 
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Turkiye had agreed to manufacture Turkish-designed drones as well as to step up cooperation in military personnel training and military science.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read