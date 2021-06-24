President Tokayev receives akims of a number of regions

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held separate meetings with akims (governors) of Karaganda, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions as well as akims (mayors) of Almaty and Shymkent cities, the presidential press office said on Wednesday.





The President heard the reports made by Zhenis Kassymbek, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Murat Aitenov, Ondasyn Urazalin, Kumar Aksakalov, and Serikbai Trumov on key socioeconomic indicators in the regions since the beginning of the year and prospects of further development.





In addition, the Head of State was briefed on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the regions.





In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions to the governors and mayors.









