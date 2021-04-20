President Tokayev receives congratulations on the beginning of Ramadan

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is receiving congratulations from the heads of foreign states and international organizations on the occasion of the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the presidential press office said on Saturday.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan wished the President longevity, good health and great success in his responsible mission, and the fraternal people of Kazakhstan – prosperity and well-being. In the telegram, he Shavkat Mirziyoyev also touched upon the dynamically developing relations between the two countries.

No doubt, our strategic partnership based on good neighborliness, close friendship, mutual respect and mutual support, thanks to our common aspirations and strong political will, in recent years has elevated on a completely new level. I am convinced that our productive relations and long-term partnership will continue to develop further," the Uzbek leader says in his message.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, congratulating Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the Holy Month of Ramadan, wished him good health and happiness, and the fraternal people of Kazakhstan – further development and prosperity.

Their congratulatory letters to President Tokayev also sent Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq of Oman, Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait, Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt, President Barham Salih of Iraq, President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine, Deputy Amir of Qatar Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Thani, and OIC Secretary General Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.